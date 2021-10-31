Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi passes Nojiri to win finale
Super Formula / Suzuka II News

Matsushita takes blame for heartbreaking Suzuka penalty

By:
, News Editor

Nobuharu Matsushita has shouldered the blame for the penalty that cost him and his B-Max Racing Team a shot at their first Super Formula win at Suzuka.

Matsushita takes blame for heartbreaking Suzuka penalty

After securing pole position on Saturday, Matsushita made a clean getaway and led the early stages of the 30-lap season finale, only to be handed a drive-through penalty for a start infraction.

The ex-Formula 2 racer dropped to the rear of the field as a result and could only recover to 12th place at the finish.

Matsushita shouldered the blame for squandering an opportunity to conclude the season with a victory, but said he didn’t realise he had done anything wrong until news of the penalty emerged.

“It’s downhill into Turn 1, so I released the brake [slightly] before the start,” Matsushita explained to Motorsport.com. “I was slowly moving and they gave me the drive-through penalty for that. 

“It was my fault. I didn’t know [the penalty] was coming], I just moved by less than 5cm, and before lights out, I stopped again, and they got me for that.”

Asked if he felt he had the pace to win the race, which eventually went to Dandelion driver Nirei Fukuzumi, Matsushita said: “I was not the quickest car, but at this track it’s not that easy to overtake. 

“It’s a real shame. I could have been P2 or P3 in the championship [with a win]. But it is what it is, can’t change it.”

Matsushita was participating in his first full season since 2018 for B-Max after contesting the latter part of the 2020 campaign for the one-car squad, albeit missing the Fuji season opener owing to a dispute with engine supplier Honda.

He scored two podium finishes at Autopolis and Motegi, with the Suzuka finale marking his first non-score since the second round of the season at the same track - leaving him eighth in the final standings.

While uncertain about his 2022 plans, Matsushita says his performance this weekend has given him the confidence to mount a title assault if Honda keeps him on.

“I am ready to fight for the championship next year,” said Matsushita. “If I am here, I definitely feel we can go for it. So let’s see what Honda says about next year.”

shares
comments
Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi passes Nojiri to win finale
Previous article

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi passes Nojiri to win finale
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Poleman Matsushita hails B-Max's "superb" step forward Suzuka II
Super Formula

Poleman Matsushita hails B-Max's "superb" step forward

Yamamoto regrets season of “non-stop trouble” Suzuka II
Super Formula

Yamamoto regrets season of “non-stop trouble”

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Nobuharu Matsushita More from
Nobuharu Matsushita
Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita takes pole for finale Suzuka II
Video Inside
Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Matsushita takes pole for finale

Impul boss Hoshino “more relieved than happy” after Sugo win Sugo
Super GT

Impul boss Hoshino “more relieved than happy” after Sugo win

Rivals admit Nojiri was “impossible” to beat at Motegi Motegi
Video Inside
Super Formula

Rivals admit Nojiri was “impossible” to beat at Motegi

B-Max Racing Team More from
B-Max Racing Team
Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title
Super Formula Lights

Natori beats Alesi to Super Formula Lights title

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal
Super Formula

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal

Matsushita hails B-Max progress after Autopolis podium Autopolis
Super Formula

Matsushita hails B-Max progress after Autopolis podium

Latest news

Matsushita takes blame for heartbreaking Suzuka penalty
Super Formula Super Formula

Matsushita takes blame for heartbreaking Suzuka penalty

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi passes Nojiri to win finale
Video Inside
Super Formula Super Formula

Suzuka Super Formula: Fukuzumi passes Nojiri to win finale

Poleman Matsushita hails B-Max's "superb" step forward
Super Formula Super Formula

Poleman Matsushita hails B-Max's "superb" step forward

Yamamoto regrets season of “non-stop trouble”
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamamoto regrets season of “non-stop trouble”

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.