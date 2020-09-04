Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
16 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Motegi / Breaking news

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing

shares
comments
Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing
By:

Tadasuke Makino believes that his struggles in last weekend’s opening Super Formula round in Motegi were related to the high temperatures, which he hopes will be less of a problem in future races.

Nakajima Racing driver Makino suffered a difficult start to the delayed 2020 season in scorching temperatures of around 33 degrees Celsius, salvaging two points for a ninth-place finish.

From 15th on the grid, he completed the first lap of the race in 13th before then taking advantage of several cars ahead hitting trouble to climb into the points, albeit still finishing some 38 seconds away from race winner Ryo Hirakawa.

Read Also:

“I couldn’t do anything in the race, I was just driving,” Makino told Motorsport.com. “The race pace was actually really bad, I don’t know what was happening.

“Tyre degradation was not too bad actually, but we had a lot of overheating. At the beginning of the race my pace was not too bad, I was following the #38 car [Hiroaki Ishiura], but after overheating I lost a lot of grip at the front and the rear.

“At the end of the race my pace was really slow even though I had clean air.”

While rookie teammate Toshiki Oyu qualified a strong fourth, albeit dropping out of the points after suffeing front wing damage on the first lap, Makino was eliminated in Q1.

“All weekend I was really struggling with oversteer into the corner, but in qualifying I had huge understeer,” said Makino of his struggles in qualifying. “I don’t know what happened, I think track conditions were a little bit different or something.”

Tadasuke Makino, Nakajima Racing

Tadasuke Makino, Nakajima Racing

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Asked how his Motegi performance would impact his approach for the rest of the season, Makino said: “Last year I was really struggling at Motegi, in hot temperatures.

“Our problem is that in these conditions we are struggling. At Okayama, maybe the temperature will be lower than this time, so hopefully it’s working better.”

This year Makino is working with Alex Palou’s engineer from last season, Yuki Katoh, having moved across to Nakajima Racing’s #64 car following Palou’s switch to IndyCar.

Makino said the relationship with Katoh is working well as he feels his driving style is “quite similar” to that of Palou, who finished third in the standings last year as a rookie.

“It’s nothing too different compared to last year,” said Makino when asked to compare the situation at Nakajima Racing this year to that of 2019. “[Oyu and I] are evenly matched.

“The set-up is quite similar compared to last year, but it’s not working so well now. The tyre difference is a key point. Now Katoh-san is checking the data a lot, he has a lot of experience, so we should be able to improve something.”

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops

Previous article

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Motegi
Drivers Tadasuke Makino
Teams Nakajima Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Williams reveals new board members after family exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"

Netflix announces production of new Senna drama series
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Netflix announces production of new Senna drama series

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 has a "mountain to climb" to exist in 10 years - Vettel

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Supercars ace McLaughlin could make IndyCar race debut in finale

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM: Not being able to sign Dovizioso for 2021 "hurts"

Latest news

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops
SF Super Formula / Commentary

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops

Super Formula "tougher than expected" for Vips substitute
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula "tougher than expected" for Vips substitute

Cassidy calls Motegi race the "most boring of my life"
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy calls Motegi race the "most boring of my life"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Italian GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

2
Formula 1

Williams reveals new board members after family exit

3
Supercars

Supercars must retain Holden fans – Skaife

4
Formula 1

Hamilton finds engine modes saga "amusing"

5
Formula 1

Netflix announces production of new Senna drama series

Latest news

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing
SF

Makino explains dismal Motegi Super Formula showing

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops
SF

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs to bring back pitstops

Super Formula "tougher than expected" for Vips substitute
SF

Super Formula "tougher than expected" for Vips substitute

Cassidy calls Motegi race the "most boring of my life"
SF

Cassidy calls Motegi race the "most boring of my life"

Calderon satisfied to hold off Yamamoto in last-lap battle
SF

Calderon satisfied to hold off Yamamoto in last-lap battle

Latest videos

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights 01:45
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Sekiguchi spin 01:19
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Sekiguchi spin

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Start 01:52
Super Formula

Super Formula: Twin Ring Motegi - Race Start

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi 00:00
Super Formula

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.