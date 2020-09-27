Livestream: Super Formula round three at Sugo
The 2020 Super Formula season continues on Sunday with the third round at Sportsland Sugo. Follow the race with our livestream:
Broadcast begins at 5.30am GMT. Available worldwide except Japan.
