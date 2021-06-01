Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes
Super Formula News

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Kunihiko Akai

Honda has revealed that fears of a “leak” to Nissan were behind Nobuharu Matsushita being initially not allowed to represent the manufacturer in Super Formula this season.

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal

Ex-Formula 2 racer Matsushita joined Honda-powered squad B-Max Racing midway through the 2020 season, but was blocked from taking part in pre-season testing and the opening round of the 2021 campaign after joining rival firm Nissan in SUPER GT.

That decision was reversed ahead of April’s second round of the season at Suzuka, and last month at Autopolis Matsushita scored an unlikely podium from 13th on the grid.

Read Also:

Matsushita getting Honda’s blessing to rejoin the Super Formula fray followed Masaya Nagai taking over from Hiroshi Shimizu as the marque’s motorsport boss at the beginning of April.

Looking back on the saga, Nagai clarified in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com’s Japanese edition that Matsushita’s Nissan links were finally judged not to be an issue.

“[Matsushita] came back to Japan after getting some good results with the support of Honda, but this year he is driving in SUPER GT for Nissan,” Nagai said.

“Within Honda, there was someone that wouldn’t allow him to drive in Super Formula. They said that secrets would leak to Nissan. I wondered if that was really possible. So, I investigated here and there and I concluded that this wouldn’t be the case.

“The reason car manufacturers are involved in racing in the first place is to entertain the fans. The races are more interesting with Matsushita participating, and it makes the fans happy. This way, Super Formula becomes more exciting, right?

“The car manufacturer’s technology is secondary to this. So, we made the decision that Matsushita should be able to compete for B-Max Racing.”

Nobuharu Matsushita, B-Max Racing Team

Nobuharu Matsushita, B-Max Racing Team

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nagai added that he dislikes the prevailing culture in Japanese motorsport of drivers tending to stick with a single manufacturer for much of their careers.

“It would be more natural if ‘Manufacturer A’ sees a driver who is driving for ‘Manufacturer B’ and says, ‘we want you because you’re a good driver’, or if they are seen by overseas teams and invited to race elsewhere,” said Nagai.

“I think the drivers would also be happier to be recognised for their achievements this way. I don’t like it so much when a driver stays with the same manufacturer forever.”

shares
comments

Related video

Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes

Previous article

Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Drivers Nobuharu Matsushita
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

Erebus owner Klimenko defends border hesitancy

4h
2
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris can take McLaren to the top in Formula 1

17h
3
MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

18h
4
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

3d
5
Formula 1

Wolff says current junior racing costs are "absurd"

16h
Latest news
Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal
SF

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal

38m
Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes
SF

Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes

May 24, 2021
Makino could feel "big difference" with Dandelion car
SF

Makino could feel "big difference" with Dandelion car

May 21, 2021
Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish
SF

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish

May 19, 2021
TOM'S boss says Alesi Super Formula win allayed doubts
Video Inside
SF

TOM'S boss says Alesi Super Formula win allayed doubts

May 18, 2021
Latest videos
Super Formula: Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis 00:43
Super Formula
May 19, 2021

Super Formula: Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis

Super Formula: TOM'S boss apologizes to Alesi after surprise win 00:43
Super Formula
May 18, 2021

Super Formula: TOM'S boss apologizes to Alesi after surprise win

Super Formula: Autopolis race ended early due to bad weather conditions 00:25
Super Formula
May 16, 2021

Super Formula: Autopolis race ended early due to bad weather conditions

Super Formula: Autopolis - Highlights 01:45
Super Formula
May 16, 2021

Super Formula: Autopolis - Highlights

Super Formula: Autopolis - Red Flag 01:50
Super Formula
May 16, 2021

Super Formula: Autopolis - Red Flag

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty Estoril
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins Estoril
World Superbike

Rea: Estoril no longer a "bogey" track after wins

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Nobuharu Matsushita More from
Nobuharu Matsushita
Matsushita hails B-Max progress after Autopolis podium Autopolis
Super Formula

Matsushita hails B-Max progress after Autopolis podium

Matsushita brands return Super Formula race a "disaster" Suzuka
Super Formula

Matsushita brands return Super Formula race a "disaster"

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return Suzuka
Super Formula

Matsushita 'gambling' on set-up on Super Formula return

B-Max Racing Team More from
B-Max Racing Team
Matsushita secures belated Super Formula return
Super Formula

Matsushita secures belated Super Formula return

Ex-Honda junior Natori launches crowdfunding campaign
Super Formula Lights

Ex-Honda junior Natori launches crowdfunding campaign

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence
Super Formula

Opinion: Why Super Formula needs its own Super Licence

Trending Today

Erebus owner Klimenko defends border hesitancy
Supercars Supercars

Erebus owner Klimenko defends border hesitancy

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir: MotoGP track limits need ‘human touch’ after Mugello farce

Flexi-wings won't be "a game-changer at all" in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flexi-wings won't be "a game-changer at all" in Baku

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller: TV coverage of fatal Mugello Moto3 crash "unacceptable"

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal

Glickenhaus LMH "ran like a train" during Aragon test
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus LMH "ran like a train" during Aragon test

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "doesn't understand" jump-start penalty

Latest news

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal
Super Formula Super Formula

Honda admits 'leak' fears behind Matsushita refusal

Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes
Super Formula Super Formula

Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes

Makino could feel "big difference" with Dandelion car
Super Formula Super Formula

Makino could feel "big difference" with Dandelion car

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamamoto upbeat at Autopolis despite worst 2021 finish

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.