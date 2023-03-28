Subscribe
Previous / Toyota's struggling Super Formula veteran showing signs of recovery
Super Formula News

Why a Super Formula frontrunner is "nervous" for the new season

Impul driver Ryo Hirakawa has admitted that his struggles with Super Formula's new car in pre-season testing have left him "nervous" for the start of the new season.

Jamie Klein
By:
Why a Super Formula frontrunner is "nervous" for the new season
Listen to this article

Hirakawa was one of the most consistent performers in the Japanese single-seater series during the SF19 era, having finished in the top four of the championship standings in each of the past three seasons.

But this year's revised SF23 package, which boasts less downforce than its predecessor in a bid to create more exciting racing and all-new Yokohama tyres, threatens to change the competitive landscape.

Read Also:

Numerous drivers said they had noted a shift towards oversteer during this month's sole pre-season test at Suzuka, and Hirakawa admitted his surprise at how different the SF23 was to drive compared to the prediction he made based on last year's Motegi development test.

While he set the fifth-fastest time of both the opening day of the test and overall, the Toyota World Endurance Championship star gave a downbeat assessment of how Impul is faring so far.

"It’s hard to manage everything compared to last year," Hirakawa told Motorsport.com. "Still it’s very hard to understand it. Having less rear downforce with this car makes it more difficult.

"For me, last year I was always rear-limited, fighting the rear. We never had understeer. That’s why I am struggling with this year’s car. I didn’t spin [at Suzuka] but I had three or four moments. It’s very hard to drive.

"Also, there is more tyre degradation. We didn’t do more than about 10 or 15 laps on a long run, and it was difficult to manage the rear. We were surprised that the set-up from last year didn’t work. I’m nervous, actually."

 

Hirakawa added that with passing expected to be easier with the new car, particularly at Fuji where the slipstream effect is likely to be powerful, finding an improvement in race pace will be crucial.

"Fuji should have less tyre degradation [than Suzuka], so we may struggle less there," he said. "But if it’s hotter, it could be more difficult.

"This car is also supposed to make passing easier, so that makes race performance more important [than qualifying].

"To find more rear grip is the urgent thing we have to improve. This is the key."

Despite his struggles in pre-season testing, Hirakawa believes that he can't afford to sacrifice too many points during the opening double-header weekend of what is now only a nine-race series on April 8-9.

"My target for Fuji is to be on the podium for both races," said the 29-year-old. "It’s over 20 percent of the championship, so even if the car is not working well, I need to do as much as I can. If I finish on the podium, I will be happy."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Toyota's struggling Super Formula veteran showing signs of recovery
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nissan clarifies status of its relationship with axed Fujinami

Nissan clarifies status of its relationship with axed Fujinami

Super GT

Nissan clarifies status of its relationship with axed Fujinami Nissan clarifies status of its relationship with axed Fujinami

Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test

Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test

Super GT
Fuji Testing

Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Ryo Hirakawa More from
Ryo Hirakawa
Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing

Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing

WEC

Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing Toyota drivers worried by WEC rivals’ extensive Sebring testing

New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa

New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa

Super Formula

New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa New Super Formula car won’t be complete reset, says Hirakawa

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

WEC

WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota WEC champion Hirakawa doubted he was up to the job at Toyota

Impul More from
Impul
The signs Bridgestone has closed in on Michelin with new wet tyre

The signs Bridgestone has closed in on Michelin with new wet tyre

Super GT
Fuji Testing

The signs Bridgestone has closed in on Michelin with new wet tyre The signs Bridgestone has closed in on Michelin with new wet tyre

Nissan’s Hiramine convinced Toyota sandbagging in testing

Nissan’s Hiramine convinced Toyota sandbagging in testing

Super GT
Okayama Testing

Nissan’s Hiramine convinced Toyota sandbagging in testing Nissan’s Hiramine convinced Toyota sandbagging in testing

Baguette insists SUPER GT title triumph hasn't dulled motivation

Baguette insists SUPER GT title triumph hasn't dulled motivation

Super GT

Baguette insists SUPER GT title triumph hasn't dulled motivation Baguette insists SUPER GT title triumph hasn't dulled motivation

Latest news

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend?

Misc General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend?

M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

WRC WRC
Rally Mexico

M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries M-Sport: No immediate plans to expand 2023 WRC Rally1 entries

Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

F1 Formula 1

Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise" Williams: Second-most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints Bagnaia: Grand prix lengths need reducing at some tracks due to MotoGP sprints

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.