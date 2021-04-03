Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
10 Apr
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit
Super Formula / Fuji / Breaking news

Honda runners out of reach at Fuji, admits Hirakawa

By:
, News Editor

Ryo Hirakawa says there was no way he could have matched the Honda drivers in qualifying for Super Formula's season opener at Fuji Speedway, as Toyota continues to struggle with a top speed deficit.

Honda runners out of reach at Fuji, admits Hirakawa

Impul man Hirakawa will start Sunday's curtain-raiser from seventh on the grid after qualifying 0.631s down on poleman Tomoki Nojiri, as Honda drivers locked out the top four on the grid.

He had been the fastest Toyota-powered driver in Q2, but slipped behind rookies Sena Sakaguchi (Inging) and Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S) in the pole shootout.

Second-placed Toshiki Oyu, who topped pre-season testing at Fuji last week, achieved a best speed of 290.3km/h (180.4mph) during Q3, versus 288.8km/h (179.5mph) for Hirakawa, who said that he was forced to run with less downforce in testing in order to remain competitive.

Revealing he lost time in Q3 with a gear shift issue, Hirakawa admitted that even with a clean run he couldn't have realistically threatened Nojiri.

"It was as expected," Hirakawa told Motorsport.com. "The Honda guys led every session, even in testing, so I was just aiming to be the top Toyota driver.

"After Q2 I was confident, the car felt ok, then unfortunately, I don’t know why, there was an issue with the upshift for Q3. I lost a few tenths there.

"I wouldn’t have challenged the top times but at least I could have been top Toyota… so it sucks."

Read Also:

Comparing the situation on Saturday to last week's test, Hirakawa added: "I was expecting high temperatures and less of a gap between Toyota and Honda but it’s about the same.

"Hotter conditions are better for us. But it’s not enough today, with only 20 degrees [air temperature]. So I’m looking forward to summer!

Honda enjoying a straight line speed advantage over the Toyota runners has been a regular feature of Super Formula in recent years, especially since the switch to one engine per season in 2019.

Hirakawa said he would be satisfied to kick off his season with a podium in the circumstances.

"I think Toyota stopped has developing the engine, so that’s why the gap [to the Honda runners] is getting bigger," said the 2020 runner-up.

"I’ll push to recover in the race. It looks like it’s going to rain tomorrow, and I like the wet. From P7 it will be difficult, but I’ll be happy if I get a podium."

Motorsport.tv will broadcast tomorrow's Fuji season opener live for free. Available worldwide except Japan. Click here for further information.

Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Ryo Hirakawa, carenex TEAM IMPUL

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit

Previous article

Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Fuji
Drivers Ryo Hirakawa
Teams Impul
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
MotoGP

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after criticism

16h
2
Formula 1

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

40min
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

1d
4
Formula 1

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

14min
5
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

6h
Latest news
Honda runners out of reach at Fuji, admits Hirakawa
SF

Honda runners out of reach at Fuji, admits Hirakawa

59m
Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit
SF

Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit

3h
Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Yamamoto out in Q1
SF

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Yamamoto out in Q1

5h
Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance
SF

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance

Apr 2, 2021
Five storylines to follow this year in Super Formula
SF

Five storylines to follow this year in Super Formula

Apr 2, 2021
Latest videos
Live: Round 1 - Fuji 02:00:00
Super Formula
Apr 1, 2021

Live: Round 1 - Fuji

2021 Super Formula Teaser 00:37
Super Formula
Mar 30, 2021

2021 Super Formula Teaser

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights 02:35
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Highlights

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto 00:39
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Hirakawa v Yamamoto

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start 01:42
Super Formula
Dec 20, 2020

Super Formula: Fuji - Race start

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit Fuji
Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Yamamoto out in Q1 Fuji
Super Formula / Qualifying report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Yamamoto out in Q1

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Ryo Hirakawa
Five storylines to follow this year in Super Formula
Super Formula / Preview

Five storylines to follow this year in Super Formula

Hirakawa wary of threat from sister TOM'S Toyota Fuji March Testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa wary of threat from sister TOM'S Toyota

Toyota Super GT drivers fear "tough" 2021 season
Super GT / Breaking news

Toyota Super GT drivers fear "tough" 2021 season

More from
Impul
Hirakawa concludes Suzuka test on top, Alesi fifth Suzuka March testing
Super Formula / Testing report

Hirakawa concludes Suzuka test on top, Alesi fifth

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team
Super Formula / Breaking news

Striking new colours for Impul Super Formula team

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita Okayama March testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan "has a chance" at Okayama, says Matsushita

Trending Today

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after criticism
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder responds to “sensitive” Rossi after criticism

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: Going high rake would write off F1 2021 campaign

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

Rosberg's team tops first-ever Extreme E qualifying shootout
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Qualifying report

Rosberg's team tops first-ever Extreme E qualifying shootout

How low-rake F1 concept has put Aston Martin at a crossroads
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How low-rake F1 concept has put Aston Martin at a crossroads

Latest news

Honda runners out of reach at Fuji, admits Hirakawa
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Honda runners out of reach at Fuji, admits Hirakawa

Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Yamamoto sorry to new team for "pathetic" Q1 exit

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Yamamoto out in Q1
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Fuji Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Yamamoto out in Q1

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Alesi grateful for "special" TOM'S Super Formula chance

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.