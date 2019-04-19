Video: Five reasons you should watch Super Formula

Replacing the outgoing SF14, Super Formula’s new halo-equipped, turbocharged machine is set to make the series faster and more spectacular than ever.

Having acted as a finishing school for Stoffel Vandoorne and Pierre Gasly on their way to F1 in recent years, Red Bull junior Dan Ticktum is the latest ‘gaijin’ (foreigner) to mount an assault on what is widely regarded as one of the toughest championships in the world.

But, as Nicki Shields explains, there are plenty of other reasons why F1 fans should be paying close attention to what happens at Suzuka this weekend, and for the rest of the season.