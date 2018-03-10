Fittipaldi added to Super Formula test line-up

Reigning Formula V8 3.5 champion Pietro Fittipaldi will sample a Super Formula car for the first time at next week’s pre-season test at Suzuka.

Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson, will drive for the Toyota-powered Team LeMans on March 13, the final day of the first pre-season test.

The Brazilian will take over the driving duties from newly-recruited Williams F1 junior Oliver Rowland, who will be in the car on Monday as well the Suzuka fan festival that precedes the test.

The news comes days after it was announced that the 21-year-old will make his FIA World Endurance Championship LMP1 debut with DragonSpeed this year.

Fittipaldi is also contracted by Dale Coyne Racing for seven IndyCar rounds this season.

“I'm very happy for the opportunity to test the Super Formula car at Suzuka with Team LeMans,” Fittipaldi told Motorsport.com.

“I’ve heard many great things about the Super Formula Championship and several drivers have told me the car is fantastic to drive!

“So I’m definitely looking forward to it. I want to thank Super Formula, Team LeMans, and my friend [and Super Formula international affairs coordinator] Russell Yost for this opportunity.”

Team LeMans is yet to confirm who will partner 2007 Super GT class champion Kazuya Oshima following Felix Rosenqvist's decision to leave Super Formula for Super GT after just one season in the single-seater championship.

Mardenborough gets B-Max’s test seat

B-Max Racing, the only other team yet to confirm its driver line-up, will field Japanese racing legend Satoshi Motoyama, Blancpain GT champion and Bathurst 12 Hour winner Katsumasa Chiyo, and Nissan GT Academy winner Jann Mardenborough over the course of the three days.

Motoyama’s driving will be limited to the Suzuka fan festival on Sunday, while Chiyo and Mardenborough will be splitting running on Monday and Tuesday.

The remaining nine teams will take part in the test with their race drivers, although TOM'S will also give track running to Joao Paulo de Oliveira in addition to Kazuki Nakajima and Andre Lotterer's replacement James Rossiter.

Suzuka test entry list:

Driver Team Hiroaki Ishiura Inging Yuji Kunimoto Nick Cassidy Kondo Kenta Yamashita Tomoki Nojiri Dandelion Nobuharu Matsushita Oliver Rowland LeMans Kazuya Oshima Pietro Fittipaldi Nirei Fukuzumi Mugen Naoki Yamamoto Koudai Tsukakoshi Real Kamui Kobayashi KCMG Yuhi Sekiguchi Impul Ryo Hirakawa Kazuki Nakajima TOM’S Joao Paulo de Oliveira James Rossiter Satoshi Motoyama B-Max Katsumasa Chiyo Jann Mardenborough Narain Karthikeyan Nakajima Takuya Izawa