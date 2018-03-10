Global
Fittipaldi added to Super Formula test line-up

Felix Serralles, Team LeMans
Oliver Rowland
Ralph Boschung, Team LeMans
Felix Rosenqvist, Team LeMans
Felix Rosenqvist, Team LeMans
Kazuya Oshima, Team LeMans
Jann Mardenborough, Team Impul
Takashi Kogure, B-Max Racing Team
By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
10/03/2018 08:42

Reigning Formula V8 3.5 champion Pietro Fittipaldi will sample a Super Formula car for the first time at next week’s pre-season test at Suzuka.

Fittipaldi, grandson of two-time Formula 1 champion Emerson, will drive for the Toyota-powered Team LeMans on March 13, the final day of the first pre-season test.

The Brazilian will take over the driving duties from newly-recruited Williams F1 junior Oliver Rowland, who will be in the car on Monday as well the Suzuka fan festival that precedes the test.

The news comes days after it was announced that the 21-year-old will make his FIA World Endurance Championship LMP1 debut with DragonSpeed this year.

Fittipaldi is also contracted by Dale Coyne Racing for seven IndyCar rounds this season.

“I'm very happy for the opportunity to test the Super Formula car at Suzuka with Team LeMans,” Fittipaldi told Motorsport.com.

“I’ve heard many great things about the Super Formula Championship and several drivers have told me the car is fantastic to drive!

“So I’m definitely looking forward to it. I want to thank Super Formula, Team LeMans, and my friend [and Super Formula international affairs coordinator] Russell Yost for this opportunity.”

Team LeMans is yet to confirm who will partner 2007 Super GT class champion Kazuya Oshima following Felix Rosenqvist's decision to leave Super Formula for Super GT after just one season in the single-seater championship.

Mardenborough gets B-Max’s test seat 

B-Max Racing, the only other team yet to confirm its driver line-up, will field Japanese racing legend Satoshi Motoyama, Blancpain GT champion and Bathurst 12 Hour winner Katsumasa Chiyo, and Nissan GT Academy winner Jann Mardenborough over the course of the three days.

Motoyama’s driving will be limited to the Suzuka fan festival on Sunday, while Chiyo and Mardenborough will be splitting running on Monday and Tuesday.

The remaining nine teams will take part in the test with their race drivers, although TOM'S will also give track running to Joao Paulo de Oliveira in addition to Kazuki Nakajima and Andre Lotterer's replacement James Rossiter. 

Suzuka test entry list:

Driver

Team

 Hiroaki Ishiura

Inging

 Yuji Kunimoto

 Nick Cassidy

Kondo

 Kenta Yamashita

 Tomoki Nojiri

Dandelion

 Nobuharu Matsushita

 Oliver Rowland

LeMans

 Kazuya Oshima

 Pietro Fittipaldi

 Nirei Fukuzumi

Mugen

 Naoki Yamamoto

 Koudai Tsukakoshi

Real

 Kamui Kobayashi

KCMG

 Yuhi Sekiguchi

Impul

 Ryo Hirakawa

 Kazuki Nakajima

TOM’S

 Joao Paulo de Oliveira

 James Rossiter

 Satoshi Motoyama

B-Max

 Katsumasa Chiyo

 Jann Mardenborough

 Narain Karthikeyan

Nakajima

 Takuya Izawa 
