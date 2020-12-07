Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka II / Breaking news

Fenestraz blames Kobayashi for latest Super Formula DNF

shares
comments
Fenestraz blames Kobayashi for latest Super Formula DNF
By:

Sacha Fenestraz says Kamui Kobayashi was at fault in the incident that caused his fourth Super Formula non-finish in five starts at Suzuka.

Kondo Racing driver Fenestraz came to blows with Kobayashi at the chicane on the second lap of Sunday's second race of the weekend while fighting over ninth place.

Fenestraz tried to go around the outside of the Toyota LMP1 driver, only for the pair to make small contact in the braking zone, sending the former off into the barriers and into retirement and also damaging Kobayashi's KCMG car.

Read Also:

While the stewards declared it a racing incident, Fenestraz said he felt there was little else he could have done once he had committed to trying around the outside.

"I came out of Spoon Curve, I activated the OTS [Overtake System], and I was coming up to Kobayashi," Fenestraz told Motorsport.com. "I was coming too fast so I had to lift off on the back straight to try and pass him after 130R.

"Then I went to the outside and we braked side-by-side and he started moving. And I ran out of road on the left. He was moving to open the line for the chicane, but I was there, so we had a very small touch. He got a puncture and I had a shunt. 

"I couldn’t do much [to avoid crashing]. Maybe I could have waited one more lap, but when you have an opportunity to overtake, you take it.

"I don’t think it was my fault. It was that or go off by myself. I think it was his fault, maybe he had three metres on the right and I had just a couple of centimetres on the left, so he had a lot more space than me."

Sacha Fenestraz（KONDO RACING）

Sacha Fenestraz（KONDO RACING）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kobayashi was unavailable for comment post-race, but did respond on Twitter to Fenestraz posting an on-board video of the crash from his perspective.

He wrote: "I don’t want take anything from you but race steward [sic] decided it was racing accident. Who want end up like that? I guess nobody!

"But when we are racing we always have risk especially when we are fighting you can imagine. If you don’t want take risk you need start from pole."

In Saturday's first Suzuka race, Fenestraz managed only his second finish of the season - and his first since August's Motegi season opener - as he finished 10th.

After being knocked out in Q1 for the first time this season, the French driver was further hampered by a slow pitstop, the result of double-stacking during the safety car behind Kondo teammate Kenta Yamashita, and a broken anti-roll bar.

While he was glad to finally make it to the end of the race, he said the problem meant the experience wasn't as valuable as it could have been.

"I always said this season was just about learning and becoming stronger for next season, but so far I haven’t learned much," he said. "[On Saturday] we had a broken anti roll-bar for the whole race, so it was irrelevant to compare the data to Kenta.

"It’s really annoying. [The crash] was out of my control, in my opinion. And it was another ex-F1 driver [like Kazuki Nakajima at Sugo] and with a lot of experience in Super Formula. When it’s someone with this much experience, it’s even more annoying."

How Honda's “mentally exhausted” young star came good

Previous article

How Honda's “mentally exhausted” young star came good
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka II
Drivers Kamui Kobayashi , Sacha Fenestraz
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

Perez: My fate shows that F1 doesn't have the best drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: My fate shows that F1 doesn't have the best drivers

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP

Mercedes fined for Sakhir GP tyre infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fined for Sakhir GP tyre infringement

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix race results

The unseen mistake that nearly cost Perez victory in Russell's race Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The unseen mistake that nearly cost Perez victory in Russell's race

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes reveals radio failure led to Russell tyre mix-up

Latest news

Fenestraz blames Kobayashi for latest Super Formula DNF
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Fenestraz blames Kobayashi for latest Super Formula DNF

How Honda's “mentally exhausted” young star came good
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Analysis

How Honda's “mentally exhausted” young star came good

Cassidy: Losing victory to engine blow-up "heartbreaking"
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy: Losing victory to engine blow-up "heartbreaking"

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu wins as title race tightens
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Race report

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu wins as title race tightens

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton in race to be fit for Abu Dhabi GP

2h
2
Formula 1

Perez: My fate shows that F1 doesn't have the best drivers

47min
3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains cause of radio glitch in Sakhir GP

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Sakhir GP tyre infringement

14h
5
Formula 1

Leclerc gets grid penalty for Abu Dhabi GP

10h

Latest news

Fenestraz blames Kobayashi for latest Super Formula DNF
SF

Fenestraz blames Kobayashi for latest Super Formula DNF

How Honda's “mentally exhausted” young star came good
SF

How Honda's “mentally exhausted” young star came good

Cassidy: Losing victory to engine blow-up "heartbreaking"
SF

Cassidy: Losing victory to engine blow-up "heartbreaking"

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu wins as title race tightens
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Oyu wins as title race tightens

Suzuka Super Formula: Cassidy gets first pole since 2018
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Cassidy gets first pole since 2018

Latest videos

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights 02:06
Super Formula
Dec 6, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka II - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Suzuka - Race Highlights 02:01
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Suzuka - T1 big impact crash 00:55
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - T1 big impact crash

Super Formula: Suzuka - Matsushita hits the barriers 00:40
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Matsushita hits the barriers

Super Formula: Suzuka - Dunlop curve incident 00:43
Super Formula
Dec 5, 2020

Super Formula: Suzuka - Dunlop curve incident

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.