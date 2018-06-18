Global
Dillmann to sub for Fittipaldi at Fuji Super Formula

By: Rachit Thukral, Reporter, India
Co-author: Jamie Klein, News Editor
18/06/2018 06:38

Tom Dillmann will replace an injured Pietro Fittipaldi at next month’s Super Formula race at Fuji, it has been announced.

Dillmann originally signed a two-race contract with Team LeMans for the Autopolis and Sugo rounds as a stand-in for main driver Fittipaldi, who was due to miss both events due to clashing commitments in the IndyCar series.

However, having sustained severe injuries in a high-speed crash at the Spa FIA World Endurance Championship round, the Brazilian will also need to skip the Fuji race, prompting Team LeMans to call up Dillmann for another race.

“After Sugo it’s great that we can continue and keep the momentum,” Dillmann told Motorsport.com.

“We certainly made good progress on the car since I joined Team LeMans. The race pace was really good but we are still not there in qualifying, especially on the mediums (mandatory in Q1).

"So that will clearly be the first target to improve for us. Fuji, once more, is a new track for me.”

While the Autopolis round was cancelled due to heavy showers, Dillmann finished fourth in his first race start at Sugo. He gained 14 places from his starting position, the highest of any driver, having qualified 18th on the grid.

 

