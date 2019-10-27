Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race in
07 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Race in
07 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Suzuka II / Breaking news

Cassidy in tears after "special" Super Formula triumph

shares
comments
Cassidy in tears after "special" Super Formula triumph
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 10:08 AM

Nick Cassidy says he cried during the in-lap after the drive to second at Suzuka that earned him the 2019 Super Formula title.

Cassidy overcame the odds to snatch the crown away from Naoki Yamamoto by three points, as pre-race favourite Alex Palou endured a dreadful race from pole.

The TOM'S driver admitted on Saturday after qualifying sixth - best of the Toyota runners - that Honda's horsepower advantage made him pessimistic about the chances of overcoming his two main title rivals.

"I don’t know how to describe the feeling," reflected an emotional Cassidy. "I was crying on the in-lap. I’ve never done that before, I can’t remember the last time I cried.

"I think I sounded pretty stupid on the radio full of tears. It’s pretty special.

"My main worry today was Alex because this morning [in practice] he looked really fast. But we ended up having good speed in the race, so that’s good."

Speaking to Motorsport.com, he added: "Of course, it was a huge challenge given the situation [starting sixth with Palou on pole], I think that’s why I’m so emotional.

"I wasn’t in the favoured position but we made it work, which is amazing."

From sixth on the grid, Cassidy passed Koudai Tsukakoshi, Nirei Fukuzumi and chief rival Yamamoto to move up to third in the opening laps of the race.

The New Zealander then spent the remainder of the contest shadowing Mugen driver Tomoki Nojiri, who secured his first series victory in five years, and the New Zealander said that relatively early in the race he knew he was in a strong position.

"The only time I was worried was when I had [a lapped Juri] Vips in front of me," said Cassidy. "I got stuck behind him for a lap and a half.

"But the rest of the race was quite smooth. Nojiri-san had a nice pace, so I could follow him at a nice distance. I didn’t need to push to [catch] him, I just needed to go with him.

"I had a good image of the race [in my mind] and what needed to happen."

Cassidy moved across from Kondo Racing to Toyota's flagship TOM'S outfit at the start of 2019, linking up with the squad with which he took the All-Japan Formula 3 title in 2015 and then the Super GT title alongside Ryo Hirakawa in 2017.

But the 25-year-old described the Super Formula crown as "100 percent" the greatest achievement of his career to date.

He explained: "This one is kind of more special to me because now I’ve got the three [titles] in Japan. That for me is the most [special].

"Obviously it’s more personal because it’s one driver, and then the challenges of the new car, Honda versus Toyota, a new team... to come out on top is really special."

Next article
Suzuka Super Formula: Cassidy wins title in tense finale

Previous article

Suzuka Super Formula: Cassidy wins title in tense finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Suzuka II
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Super Formula Next session

Suzuka II

Suzuka II

26 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton texted absent Bonnington for set-up advice

1h
2
MotoGP

Australia MotoGP: Marquez wins after last-lap Vinales crash

3
Formula 1

Verstappen stripped of pole for ignoring yellow flags

4
Formula 1

Bottas had knee pain after hitting "nasty" barrier

5
Formula 1

Leclerc explains qualifying pace deficit to Verstappen

Latest videos

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula
3h

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula
3h

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Super Formula returns to Motorsport.tv for its season finale! 00:33
Super Formula

Super Formula returns to Motorsport.tv for its season finale!

Latest news

Cassidy in tears after "special" Super Formula triumph
SF

Cassidy in tears after "special" Super Formula triumph

Suzuka Super Formula: Cassidy wins title in tense finale
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Cassidy wins title in tense finale

Vips admits his inexperience showed at Suzuka
SF

Vips admits his inexperience showed at Suzuka

Cassidy: Toyota power shortfall worse than 2018
SF

Cassidy: Toyota power shortfall worse than 2018

Suzuka Super Formula: Palou on pole for decider
SF

Suzuka Super Formula: Palou on pole for decider

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.