Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Race in
02 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Warm Up in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
12 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Autopolis / Race report

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri beats Yamamoto to win

shares
comments
By:

Honda driver Tomoki Nojiri scored his and Team Mugen's first Super Formula victory of the season at Autopolis after overcoming Naoki Yamamoto in a tense conclusion to the race.

After making his mandatory tyre stop early, poleman Nojiri spent the bulk of the 41-lap race in fourth as Yamamoto, Nick Cassidy and Ukyo Sasahara went for long first stints.

Yamamoto led after the second of two safety car periods and set a metronomic pace at the head of the field, quickly gapping Cassidy and putting himself in a position to threaten Nojiri - who held a net lead but struggled for pace immediately after the restart.

Eight laps after the restart, Yamamoto had put 15 seconds between himself and Nojiri, and by lap 30 the gap was out to over 20 seconds.

Yamamoto was just over 25 seconds clear when he pitted with two laps to go at the end of lap 39, and although he emerged clearly behind Nojiri he set a blistering pace on his fresh tyres and closed down a four-second deficit to just 0.6s at the chequered flag.

After Cassidy and Sasahara made their stops, Nakajima Racing's Tadasuke Makino, who was challenging Nojiri for the net lead before the second safety car, was promoted to third and maintained that position for his first Super Formula podium.

Next up were the best of the Toyota finishers, Yuji Kunimoto (KCMG) and Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing), followed by series returnee Nobuharu Matsushita (B-Max).

Matsushita had fought his way up from sixth on the grid to fourth with a strong start, but lost out to Kunimoto and Yamashita during the pitstop phase.

TOM'S driver Cassidy slotted in seventh ahead of his substitute teammate Ritomo Miyata, who briefly got ahead when Cassidy was struggling on cold tyres only for the reigning champion to swiftly return the favour.

Nirei Fukuzumi (Dandelion) was the big loser of the second safety car period, as he had run second behind Nojiri early on but slid all the way to 11th, finally recovering to ninth.

Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima) completed the top 10 after serving a drive-through penalty for illegally retaking his start position after stalling on the grid before the formation laps.

From 19th on the grid after his qualifying crash, points leader Ryo Hirakawa could only manage 12th in the end, although he had been running 10th before dropping to the rear of the field during the pitstop phase.

Sasahara (Mugen) ended up 14th after his stop, having also stalled on the grid at the start.

Charles Milesi was 15th for B-Max on his Super Formula debut, a place ahead of Tatiana Calderon on the Colombian's return to the series.

Sacha Fenestraz's miserable run of luck continued as he lost his rear-left wheel on lap five, causing the first safety car, while a race-ending puncture for Sho Tsuboi (Inging) was the cause of the second caution period on lap 12.

Results to follow

Livestream: Super Formula round four at Autopolis

Previous article

Livestream: Super Formula round four at Autopolis
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Autopolis
Drivers Tomoki Nojiri
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

FIA explains F1 crane incident during Q2 in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA explains F1 crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash

Sebring and Daytona winner Jim Pace dies from COVID-19
IMSA IMSA / Obituary

Sebring and Daytona winner Jim Pace dies from COVID-19

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc labels Ferrari's wet weather performance a "disaster"

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

Latest news

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri beats Yamamoto to win
Video Inside
SF Super Formula / Race report

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri beats Yamamoto to win

Livestream: Super Formula round four at Autopolis
SF Super Formula / Livefeed

Livestream: Super Formula round four at Autopolis

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

2h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

14h
3
Formula 1

Why Stroll kept pole but Norris was penalised in Turkey

14h
4
Formula 1

FIA explains F1 crane incident during Q2 in Turkey

10h
5
MotoGP

Marquez suffers hand injury in violent MotoGP qualifying crash

11h

Latest news

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri beats Yamamoto to win
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri beats Yamamoto to win

Livestream: Super Formula round four at Autopolis
SF

Livestream: Super Formula round four at Autopolis

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes
SF

Autopolis Super Formula: Nojiri on pole, Hirakawa crashes

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"
SF

Calderon: Readjusting to Super Formula a "big shock"

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return
SF

Matsushita eyes top-five on Super Formula return

Latest videos

Super Formula: Autopolis - Race Highlights 01:53
Super Formula
20m

Super Formula: Autopolis - Race Highlights

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race 02:00:00
Super Formula
Nov 12, 2020

Lvie: Super Formula - Autopolis Race

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights 01:49
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Highlights

Super Formula: Sugo - Sérgio Sette Câmara crash 00:25
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Sérgio Sette Câmara crash

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Start 02:48
Super Formula
Oct 18, 2020

Super Formula: Sugo - Race Start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.