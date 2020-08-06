Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP1 in
23 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
FP1 in
01 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar

shares
comments
Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar
By:
Aug 6, 2020, 7:43 AM

Super Formula has revealed a full seven-round calendar for the 2021 season, weeks before the 2020 season is due to get underway at Motegi following the coronavirus-induced delay.

The new campaign will kick off at the Fuji Speedway on April 3-4, followed by the first of the two Suzuka events on April 24-25.

Suzuka has been the traditional venue for the Super Formula season opener, but it is understood that series promoter JRP had to move the Fuji round earlier in the year as the Gotemba-based circuit is due to play host to the Olympic Games between July-August.

Following the opening two rounds in April, the series will travel to Autopolis on May 15-16 and Sugo on June 19-20.

This will be followed by a two-month break for the Tokyo Olympics, before the season will resume at Motegi on August 28-29.

Okayama will host the penultimate round on September 25-26, while the championship will conclude at Suzuka on November 13-14.

This will mark the first time a Super Formula season will finish in November since 2015, not taking into account the disrupted 2020 season.

The new calendar marks a return of normalcy for Super Formula, after its 2020 schedule had to be changed multiple times in light of the pandemic. 

The new season, featuring seven races across six rounds, is now due to kick off at Motegi on August 28-29.

2021 Super Formula calendar:

Round Date Venue
Round 1 April 3-4 Fuji Speedway
Round 2 April 24-25 Suzuka Circuit
Round 3 May 15-16 Autopolis
Round 4 June 19-20 Sportsland SUGO
Round 5 August 28-29 Twin Ring Motegi
Round 6 September 25-26 Okayama International Circuit
Round 7 November 13-14 Suzuka Circuit
Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?

Previous article

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview
1h

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

Ken Block to make World RX return in electric Ford Fiesta
World Rallycross World Rallycross / Breaking news

Ken Block to make World RX return in electric Ford Fiesta

DTM cars cross 300km/h for the first time
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM cars cross 300km/h for the first time

Kubica "paid heavy penalty for inexperience" on DTM debut
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica "paid heavy penalty for inexperience" on DTM debut

Latest news

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar
SF Super Formula / Breaking news
26m

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?
SF Super Formula / Commentary

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?

Seven Super Formula drivers could miss Motegi opener
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Seven Super Formula drivers could miss Motegi opener

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21

Trending

1
Formula 1

Di Resta on standby for McLaren in Silverstone

2
Formula 1

Hamilton better than Senna and Schumacher, says Walker

3
Formula 1

Silverstone installs new kerb to help avoid tyre damage

4
Formula E

Formula E co-founder and chairman Agag has COVID-19

5
Formula 1

70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying: Start time, how to watch, channel

1h

Latest videos

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Round 7: Suzuka II Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 7: Suzuka II Race

Latest news

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar
SF

Super Formula unveils seven-round 2021 calendar

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?
SF

Who could stand in for Super Formula's 'Motegi seven'?

Seven Super Formula drivers could miss Motegi opener
SF

Seven Super Formula drivers could miss Motegi opener

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21
Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21

Super Formula shortens races, scraps pitstops in 2020
SF

Super Formula shortens races, scraps pitstops in 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.