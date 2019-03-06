Sign in
Previous
Super Formula / Top List

Gallery: Super Formula's 2019 grid in pictures

Gallery: Super Formula's 2019 grid in pictures
1h ago

Super Formula hosted its first pre-season test of 2019 at Suzuka this week, providing fans with another glimpse of the new SF19 car in action.

All teams bar Real Racing and Inging ran the new machine in race livery, with many coming up with innovative designs to incorporate the halo cockpit protection device.

Check out our gallery of the new SF19, which already broke its predecessor's lap record at Suzuka and is touted to go even faster with time.

Tadasuke Makino, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Tadasuke Makino, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
1/20

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Yuhi Sekiguchi, Team Impul

Yuhi Sekiguchi, Team Impul
2/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Nick Cassidy, VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S

Nick Cassidy, VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S
3/20

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING

Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING
4/20

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Artem Markelov, Team LeMans

Artem Markelov, Team LeMans
5/20

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hiroaki Ishiura, Cerumo Inging

Hiroaki Ishiura, Cerumo Inging
6/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING

Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING
7/20

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
8/20

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Álex Palou, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING

Álex Palou, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
9/20

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoki Yamamoto, Dandelion Racing

Naoki Yamamoto, Dandelion Racing
10/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Tomoki Nojiri, Team Mugen

Tomoki Nojiri, Team Mugen
11/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Artem Markelov, Team LeMans

Artem Markelov, Team LeMans
12/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Dan Ticktum, TEAM MUGEN

Dan Ticktum, TEAM MUGEN
13/20

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kazuki Nakajima, Team Tom's

Kazuki Nakajima, Team Tom's
14/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Harrison Newey, B-Max Racing Team

Harrison Newey, B-Max Racing Team
15/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG

Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG
16/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Alex Palou, Nakajima Racing

Alex Palou, Nakajima Racing
17/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Nick Cassidy, Team Tom's

Nick Cassidy, Team Tom's
18/20

Photo by: Jun Goto

Artem Markelov, Team LeMans

Artem Markelov, Team LeMans
19/20

Photo by: Svetlana Strelnikova

Naoki Yamamoto, Dandelion

Naoki Yamamoto, Dandelion
20/20

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Series Super Formula

