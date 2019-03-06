Gallery: Super Formula's 2019 grid in pictures
Super Formula hosted its first pre-season test of 2019 at Suzuka this week, providing fans with another glimpse of the new SF19 car in action.
All teams bar Real Racing and Inging ran the new machine in race livery, with many coming up with innovative designs to incorporate the halo cockpit protection device.
Check out our gallery of the new SF19, which already broke its predecessor's lap record at Suzuka and is touted to go even faster with time.
Tadasuke Makino, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
1/20
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Yuhi Sekiguchi, Team Impul
2/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Nick Cassidy, VANTELIN TEAM TOM'S
3/20
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING
4/20
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Artem Markelov, Team LeMans
5/20
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Hiroaki Ishiura, Cerumo Inging
6/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Kenta Yamashita, KONDO RACING
7/20
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Nirei Fukuzumi, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
8/20
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Álex Palou, TCS NAKAJIMA RACING
9/20
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Naoki Yamamoto, Dandelion Racing
10/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Tomoki Nojiri, Team Mugen
11/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Artem Markelov, Team LeMans
12/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Dan Ticktum, TEAM MUGEN
13/20
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
Kazuki Nakajima, Team Tom's
14/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Harrison Newey, B-Max Racing Team
15/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Kamui Kobayashi, KCMG
16/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Alex Palou, Nakajima Racing
17/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Nick Cassidy, Team Tom's
18/20
Photo by: Jun Goto
Artem Markelov, Team LeMans
19/20
Photo by: Svetlana Strelnikova
Naoki Yamamoto, Dandelion
20/20
Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan
