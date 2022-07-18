Tickets Subscribe
Stock car Race report

Tony Stewart earns second SRX win at I-55 Raceway

Tony Stewart earned his second SRX Series win of the season, beating Marco Andretti in a two-lap shootout at I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Mo.

Jim Utter
By:
Tony Stewart earns second SRX win at I-55 Raceway
Listen to this article

While Stewart dominated the main event leading all 70 laps, he did have to hold off Ryan Newman and Andretti over four restarts in the final 10 laps.

It’s the second victory of the season for the NASCAR Hall of Fame driver in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Series.

Andretti finished second for the third consecutive race. Former NASCAR driver and dirt veteran Ken Schrader – who owns the track – ended up third.

“This place is pretty awesome. Kenny Schrader and these fans are diehard race fans and you aren’t going to find fans that are any more diehard in this country for late models, modifieds and sprint cars than here at Pevely,” Stewart said.

“Their staff did an awesome job giving us an awesome race track. I love it when it gets close to the wall like that, that’s when I’m having the most fun.”

The six-race series concludes this Saturday at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio. Father and son duo Dave and Ryan Blaney will join field to compete against Stewart, Andretti, Greg Biffle, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Bobby Labonte, Newman, Paul Tracy, Michael Waltrip, Tony Kanaan, Matt Kenseth and Chase Elliott.

The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and will stream live on Paramount+.

Tony Stewart, SRX at I-55 Raceway

Tony Stewart, SRX at I-55 Raceway

Photo by: SRX

Main Event Results at I-55 Raceway:

1. Tony Stewart

2. Marco Andretti

3. Ken Schrader

4. Ryan Newman

5. Greg Biffle

6. Ernie Francis Jr.

7. Michael Waltrip

8. Paul Tracy

9. Hailie Deegan

10. Tony Kanaan

11. Bobby Labonte

12. Matt Kenseth

13. Ryan Hunter-Reay

