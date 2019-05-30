Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Stock car / Breaking news

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals

shares
comments
NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals
By:
May 30, 2019, 4:53 PM

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner is going to try to finish what he started last season in the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

Mike Skinner, a former champion of the Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series and 28-time winner in the series, won the pole and jumped out to a big lead in last year’s 100-lap Pro Late Model race at the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Midway through the race as Skinner was pulling away with the lead and putting cars a lap down. Unfortunately, one of them slammed into his No. 5 car and brought an early end to his race.

He is determined to replicate his performance – absent the wreck – in Saturday night’s event.

“You never what to crash out of a race when you are leading and get hit by a lapped car. I felt really bad for the guy who put us out of the race,” Skinner, 61, said. “I had lapped him a couple of times and on that lap I drove in on the bottom and we never touched, he just lost it and slammed into me.

“I know he didn’t do it on purpose. Things happen so fast at Bristol that you can easily get caught up in something like that. Those situations make you sick to your stomach for sure.”

With a victory in Pro Late Models earlier this season at New Smyrna Beach (Fla.), Skinner said he feels confident heading into Bristol.

“Our cars run up front, and our boys (sons Jamie and Dustin who own the team) are very passionate about it,” Skinner said. “I’m just out here having a good time. This may be my last time racing at Bristol.

“I’m not sure, but it could be. If it is, I’d love to go out with a win.”

No matter what the outcome, Skinner says he’s looking forward to having a great time during the weekend with friends and family.

“We’ve got a bunch of folks coming over for the race in their RVs this weekend,” he said. “There’s going to be 20 or more buses coming. It’s going to be a big old party and then a race is going to break out in the middle of it.”

The Short Track U.S. Nationals takes place Friday and Saturday at Bristol and will showcase four classes, headlined by the Super Late Models. Also competing are Pro Late Models, Street Stocks and Compacts.

Next article
Ty Gibbs earns Joe Gibbs Racing's first win of 2019 season

Previous article

Ty Gibbs earns Joe Gibbs Racing's first win of 2019 season
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck , Stock car
Drivers Mike Skinner
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Porsche built engine for possible F1 2021 entry
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Porsche built engine for possible F1 2021 entry

23h ago
Espargaro passed Rossi "like he was stopped" in practice Article
MotoGP

Espargaro passed Rossi "like he was stopped" in practice

Hamilton expects Mercedes engine upgrade for Canada Article
Formula 1

Hamilton expects Mercedes engine upgrade for Canada

News in depth
NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals
Stock car

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals

Ty Gibbs earns Joe Gibbs Racing's first win of 2019 season
Stock car

Ty Gibbs earns Joe Gibbs Racing's first win of 2019 season

Former NASCAR Cup driver David Reutimann turns crew chief
NASCAR

Former NASCAR Cup driver David Reutimann turns crew chief

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.