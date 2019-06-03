Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Stock car / Breaking news

NASCAR's Mike Skinner takes Short Track U.S. Nationals win

shares
comments
NASCAR's Mike Skinner takes Short Track U.S. Nationals win
By:
Jun 3, 2019, 7:21 PM

Mike Skinner returned to Victory Lane at one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks.

Mike Skinner
Race winner Mike Skinner

Skinner, a 28-time race winner and former champion of the Gander Outdoors NASCAR Truck Series, redeemed himself Saturday night, winning the Pro Late Model race at the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Skinner had won the pole for last year’s event and jumped out to a big lead only to see his race cut short after getting involved in a wreck with a lapped car.

This weekend, Skinner again won the pole but nearly got collected in an early race crash after the field was inverted and ended up with minor damage to his brakes, which his team repaired.

He took the lead on Lap 42 of the 100-lap event after passing reigning JEGS Pro Late Model Series champion Jack Dossey III and held on for the victory, his first at the track since his NASCAR Truck Series win there in 2005.

“I ran through the debris after that crash a few laps in and it tore the brake master cylinder off it,” Skinner, 61, said. “I just told the boys don’t panic and we’ll get it fixed.

“We were blessed with a couple of cautions right after that and they were able to get the thing back on there and I didn’t even want to look at it. I knew we had a fast hot rod and we’d be OK if we could get it back on the track.

“If Bristol Motor Speedway gave me a bottle of soda for winning a race I’d put it in my trophy case. That’s how much it means to me to win a race here.”

Winners in the other of Saturday’s finals were Stephen Nasse in Super Late Models, Chuck Barnes Jr. in Street Stock and Tom Gosser in Compacts.

Next article
NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals

Previous article

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Truck , Stock car
Drivers Mike Skinner
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Supercars Mustang set for quarter-mile drag showdown
Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars Mustang set for quarter-mile drag showdown

4h ago
Chilton quits IndyCar ovals for 2019, Daly joins Carlin for Texas Article
IndyCar

Chilton quits IndyCar ovals for 2019, Daly joins Carlin for Texas

Daley Mathison killed in Isle of Man TT Superbike crash Article
Road racing

Daley Mathison killed in Isle of Man TT Superbike crash

News in depth
NASCAR's Mike Skinner takes Short Track U.S. Nationals win
Stock car

NASCAR's Mike Skinner takes Short Track U.S. Nationals win

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals
Stock car

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals

Ty Gibbs earns Joe Gibbs Racing's first win of 2019 season
Stock car

Ty Gibbs earns Joe Gibbs Racing's first win of 2019 season

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.