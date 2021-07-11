Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville
Stock car Race report

IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti wins SRX race at Slinger

IndyCar Series veteran Marco Andretti won the Camping World SRX Series event Saturday night at Slinger (Wisconsin) Speedway to take his first victory in a stock car.

IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti wins SRX race at Slinger

The third-generation racer whose grandfather is Mario Andretti and father is Michael Andretti held off local star Luke Fenhaus in a two-lap shootout to take the win at the 1/4-mile, high-banked asphalt oval.

“Honestly, I know it’s not a popular win, but I tried to be as clean as possible,” said Andretti, 34. “I’m so proud of him (Fenhaus). I’m trying to learn from him, to be honest with you. Just delighted to be able to do it without touching him.

“I know it’s not a popular win, but us old guys have to get it when we can. He’s young, he’s got a lot of time ahead of him. I had so much fun.”

Marco Andretti

Marco Andretti

Photo by: True Speed PR

Andretti beat the 17-year-old Fenhaus to the checkered flag by .194 of second in a green-white-checkered finish. Fenhaus had earned his spot in the 12-driver SRX field by winning Tuesday night’s Slinger Nationals.

“I think he (Marco) jumped it a little bit, which didn’t help me at all,” Fenhaus said. “I was better on the top. I felt like we could roll on the outside. I was just worried that he’d shove me up the race track if I went to the outside.

“I probably would’ve lost either way. He would’ve run us hard. It is what it is. Second place, I can’t complain.”

Tony Stewart finished third to pad his lead in the series standings to 38 points over second-place Ernie Francis Jr.

“My buddy Marco winning the race and us having another podium finish and gaining some more points in the standings with one race to go is a big deal to me,” said Stewart, who has two SRX wins this season.

“The first five weeks of this series have been awesome. To go to three totally different race tracks – the three paved tracks are totally different from each other, and then two totally different dirt tracks – it’s been a lot of fun.”

Race winner Marco Andretti

Race winner Marco Andretti

Photo by: True Speed PR

Feature Results (151 laps):

Note: Starting lineup was based on average finishing positions in Heat Race Nos. 1-2.

1. Marco Andretti (Started 1st; led 13 laps)

2. Luke Fenhaus (Started 2nd; led 92 laps; completed 151/151 laps)

3. Tony Stewart (Started 3rd; led 46 laps; completed 151/151 laps)

4. Hailie Deegan (Started 6th; completed 151/151 laps)

5. Bobby Labonte (Started 7th; completed 151/151 laps)

6. Ernie Francis Jr. (Started 5th; completed 151/151 laps)

7. Willy T. Ribbs (Started 10th; completed 151/151 laps)

8. Greg Biffle (Started 4th; completed 151/151 laps)

9. Bill Elliott (Started 9th; completed 151/151 laps)

10. Helio Castroneves (Started 8th; completed 151/151 laps)

11. Paul Tracy (Started 12th; completed 148/151 laps)

12. Michael Waltrip (Started 11th; completed 148/151 laps)

SRX Series Championship Standings (after Round 5 of 6):

1. Tony Stewart (199 points)

2. Ernie Francis Jr. (161 points, -38)

3. Marco Andretti (155 points, -44)

4. Bobby Labonte (145 points, -54)

5. Helio Castroneves (140 points, -59)

6. Tony Kanaan (139 points, -60)

7. Michael Waltrip (93 points, -106)

8. Paul Tracy (90 points, -109)

9. Bill Elliott (66 points, -133)

10. Willy T. Ribbs (63 points, -136

shares
comments
Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville

Previous article

Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

2 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

2 d
3
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

2 d
4
Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

2 d
5
Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

2 d
Latest news
IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti wins SRX race at Slinger
SCR

IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti wins SRX race at Slinger

11m
Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville
NAS

Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville

Jul 6, 2021
Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
SCR

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway

Jul 4, 2021
NASCAR's Mike Skinner takes Short Track U.S. Nationals win
SCR

NASCAR's Mike Skinner takes Short Track U.S. Nationals win

Jun 3, 2019
NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals
SCR

NASCAR veteran Mike Skinner to tackle Short Track US Nationals

May 30, 2019

Trending Today

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Silverstone F1 sprint race will be "a train"

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not interested in early F1 release of Fallows to Aston Martin

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1’s biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin’s ambition

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull not sacrificing 2022 F1 car with current upgrade push

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”
MotoGP MotoGP

KTM “trusted” its talent system “a year earlier than we wanted”

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR awaits final sign-off of crash results on Next Gen car

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

Latest news

IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti wins SRX race at Slinger
Stock car Stock car

IndyCar veteran Marco Andretti wins SRX race at Slinger

Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott joins his dad in SRX Series finale at Nashville

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway
Stock car Stock car

Ernie Francis Jr. wins first SRX race at Lucas Oil Raceway

NASCAR's Mike Skinner takes Short Track U.S. Nationals win
Stock car Stock car

NASCAR's Mike Skinner takes Short Track U.S. Nationals win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.