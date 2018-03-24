CARS Response Energy Tour ready for second event of the season

Myrtle Beach Speedway to host doubleheader with 100 lap features for both Super Late Models and Late Model Stock divisions on Saturday.

The CARS Response Energy Tour returns to Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway for the first time since 2016 with a doubleheader at the historic facility Saturday afternoon.

This weekend’s BakerDist.com 200 will act as the season opener for Super Late Model competitors as they’ll race for a $10,000 to win, which is what the Late Model Stocks competed for in their season opener at Tri County Motor Speedway two weeks ago.

Kyle Busch Motorsports and Toyota Racing development driver Raphael Lessard returns to defend his Super Late Model win from 2016. Lessard was also unofficially fastest in practice Friday afternoon.

Among the drivers expected to challenge the St.-Joseph de Beauce, Quebec, native for the win will be Preston Pelteir, Matt Craig, and Jeff Fultz.

Several new faces are expected to enter the SLM race including Taylor Stricklin, Ryan Moore, and 2018 CRA Speedfest winner Chandler Smith.

Also scheduled to compete in the SLM race is Gus Dean, now a full time competitor with the ARCA Series. He returns to South Carolina roots Saturday piloting the No. 56 Baker Distributing Super Late Model. The Bluffton, S.C., driver’s best career CARS Tour Super Late Model finish came at Myrtle Beach in 2016.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun to get back to Super Late Model racing at my home track in Myrtle Beach,” said Dean. “That’s the closest track to Bluffton, so we’ll have a lot of family and friends in the stands to cheer us on.

“We came really close to winning this race a few years ago, so we’ve got some pretty high expectations coming into the weekend. There will be a lot of people from Baker Distributing that will be on hand too, it’s just going to be a big weekend for us all together.”

The Late Model Stocks will feature some of the best drivers who’ve enjoyed success at the beach including 2017 Myrtle Beach 400 winner and defending CARS Tour LMSC champion Josh Berry.

Also expected to enter: 2017 Myrtle Beach Speedway track champion Lee Pulliam, and 2015 CARS Myrtle Beach race winner Sam Yarbrough.