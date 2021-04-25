Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra, Mauricio shine in first round

Stock Car Pro Series held its first round of 2021 at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiânia, featuring star names new to the series, Massa and Kanaan, who joined the grid with fellow heroes Barrichello and Piquet Jr.

But another big name, who gained notoriety by winning Le Mans 24 twice and already has three titles in this series, who did best. Daniel Serra was the winner of the first race, and came in fifth place in the second, leaving Goiânia at the head of the championship.

In race one, Ricardo Maurício spun in the decisive moments of the race, and Serra took the opportunity to triumph. Cacá Bueno was second and Allam Khodair was third.

In the second race, reigning champion Maurício recovered from his mistake of the previous race and overcame Gaetano di Mauro and Gabriel Casagrande, to win.

Massa, the birthday boy of the day, did not enjoy the debut he would have liked. In the first race he had a problem with the gearbox, and he retired on 12th lap. In the second, the team managed to solve the problem and return the driver to the track. After starting in last position, the rookie managed to reach 17th.

Kanaan hit the tire barrier at the exit of turn 1 during the first race and retired. The team was unable to return him to the track in the second race.

Barrichello also suffered a troubled time, making contact with other cars and had the best result of the 19th position in Race 2. Piquet Jr, who debuted with his own team, was also unlucky, ranking 22nd and 27th in both races and scoring no points.

The next double round of the Stock Car will take place in Interlagos, May 16.

Points (top-10)

1 - Daniel Serra 46

2 - Ricardo Maurício 36

3 - Cesar Ramos 32

4 - Bruno Baptista 31

5 - Denis Navarro 31

6 - Gabriel Casagrande 31

7 - Gaetano di Mauro 31

8 - Thiago Camilo 30

9 - Cacá Bueno 28

10 - Allam Khodair 22

20 – Felipe Massa 4

23 – Rubens Barrichello 2

RESULTS - Race 1:

1 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze), em 29min32s

2 Cacá Bueno (Crown Racing/Cruze), a 1.608

3 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cruze), a 2.368

4 Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing Corolla 4.510

5 Bruno Baptista (RCM Motorsport/Corolla), a 6.145

6 Thiago Camilo (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla), a 7.965

7 Denis Navarro (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze), a 8.823

8 Gabriel Casagrande (Vogel Mattheis/Cruze), a 9.916

9 Ricardo Mauricio (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze), a 10.515

10 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Racing/Cruze), a 10.566

11 Átila Abreu (Shell V-Power/Cruze), a 10.828

12 Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cruze), a 10.879

13 Lucas Foresti (KTF Sports/Cruze), a 13.590

14 Julio Campos (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze), a 16.720

15 Rafael Suzuki (Full Time Bassani/Corolla), a 17.874

16 Diego Nunes (Blau Motorsport/Cruze), a 19.326

17 Pedro Cardoso (KTF Racing/Cruze), a 24.987

18 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze), a 26.020

19 Galid Osman (Shell V-Power/Cruze), a 36.530

20 Gustavo Frigotto (RKL Competições/Cruze), a 45.099

21 Tuca Antoniazi (Hot Car Competições/Cruze), a 59.301

22 Nelson Piquet Jr (MX Piquet Sports/Corolla), a 3 Voltas

23 Felipe Massa (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze),a 5 Voltas

24 Guga Lima (Vogel Mattheis/Cruze),a 7 Voltas

25 Sergio Jimenez (MX Piquet Sports/Corolla), a 8 Voltas

26 Tony Kanaan (Full Time Bassani/CorollaP, a 12 Voltas

27 Christian Hahn (Blau Motorsport II/Cruze), a 12 Voltas

28 Max Wilson (Full Time Sports/Corolla), a 16 Voltas

29 Beto Monteiro (Crown Racing/Cruze)

30 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

31 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

Race 2:

1 Ricardo Mauricio (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze), em 26min16s

2 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Racing/Cruze), a 2.492

3 Gabriel Casagrande (Vogel Mattheis/Cruze), a 5.225

4 Denis Navarro (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze), a 6.798

5 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze), a 7.000

6 Thiago Camilo (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla), a 7.090

7 Bruno Baptista (RCM Motorsport/Corolla), a 7.321

8 Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla), a 8.610

9 Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cruze), a 9.494

10 Átila Abreu (Shell V-Power/Cruze), a 9.978

11 Galid Osman (Shell V-Power/Cruze), a 10.022

12 Lucas Foresti (KTF Sports/Cruze), a 12.736

13 Pedro Cardoso (KTF Racing/Cruze), a 13.375

14 Diego Nunes (Blau Motorsport/Cruze), a 14.102

15 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla), a 14.481

16 Rafael Suzuki (Full Time Bassani/Corolla), a 16.165

17 Felipe Massa (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze), a 23.604

18 Christian Hahn (Blau Motorsport II/Cruze), a 24.919

19 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla), a 25.893

20 Sergio Jimenez (MX Piquet Sports/Corolla), a 56.971

21 Cacá Bueno (Crown Racing/Cruze), a 3 Voltas

22 Tuca Antoniazi (Hot Car Competições/Cruze), a 3 Voltas

23 Gustavo Frigotto (RKL Competições/Cruze), a 7 Voltas

24 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cruze)

25 Julio Campos (Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team/Cruze)

26 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze)

27 Nelson Piquet Jr (MX Piquet Sports/Corolla)

28 Guga Lima (Vogel Mattheis/Cruze)

29 Tony Kanaan (Full Time Bassani/Corolla)

30 Max Wilson (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

31 Beto Monteiro (Crown Racing/Cruze)