Stock Car Brazil partners with Motorsport.com for 2019 season

Besides our extensive coverage of previous years, published for the Brazilian market, Stock Car will also get visibility across other Motorsport.com editions around the world. On the Stock Car grid in 2019 there are many internationally-renowned drivers, such as Rubens Barrichello, Nelson Piquet, Ricardo Zonta, Caca Bueno, Felipe Fraga and Allam Khodair. Daniel Serra, winner of Le Mans GTE in 2018 and son of the former F1 driver Chico Serra, has won the last two championships.

“Stock Car has one of the best grid line-ups in the world,” said Felipe Motta, Motorsport.com Brazil’s editorial director. “There are numerous drivers with international experience who have competed in the best categories worldwide. It is an honor to bring the Brazilian motorsport strength to a worldwide context.”

For Stock Car Brazil, this partnership comes at a strategic moment in its development.

“Motorsport is a globalized sport and what happens in Brazil is interesting to fans across the globe,” said Carlos Col, Stock Car CEO. “Not only because of the series' big moment, which is turning 40 years old in 2019, but specifically because of the grid quality and also the ‘doubles’ races that we do.

“Bringing international drivers, Stock Car Brazil today is one of the best motorsport events in the world. We are proud of that and we are happy with this new partnership, that will help us spread what Brazilian motorsport does best.”

Motor1.com, the biggest automotive digital platform in the world, will also feature content on its Brazilian edition. On this platform, Stock Car Brazil will be explained with a more technological coverage that enlarges the focus on races.

“The drivers are well known, the races are thrilling, the circuits have a good attendance and we will explore the values of technology involved. Cars are our passion and we will be aiming at it and his components,” said Fabio Trindade, Motor1 and Motorsport.com Brazil executive director.

In 2019, Motorsport.com struck another partnership that will provide even wider reach of the reports published in Brazil and worldwide. UOL, the biggest news website in Brazil, will be Motorsport.com’s content partner.

“The professional network spread across the world allows us agility and volume in our information. Having UOL beside us it’s a great opportunity to give even bigger visibility to Formula 1, Formula E, MotoGP, Stock Car, among others, in our country. We are very happy with today’s announcements and the other partnerships we are still trying for 2019,” added Trindade.