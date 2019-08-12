Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Stock Car Brasil / Campo Grande / Race report

Campo Grande Stock Car: Barrichello wins from 14th on the grid

shares
comments
Campo Grande Stock Car: Barrichello wins from 14th on the grid
By:
, Repórter
Aug 12, 2019, 1:27 AM

Former F1 star Rubens Barrichello pulled off the perfect strategy to win Race 2 from 14th on the grid in Campo Grande’s Brazilian Stock Car round, while pole-winner Thiago Camilo won the opener.

After qualifying at the back of the grid for Race 1, Barrichello began his recovery in the first race in order to have a better start position for the second event. He took advantage of changing four tyres and refueling at the end of the opener, and then made a ‘flying’ pitstop in Race 2 to secure first position.

“You have to fight for it, the regulation allows that to happen, so for the second race we were able to execute it perfectly. I didn't have a good qualifying, but I leave here very happy with all I got,” said Barrichello.

Rubens Barrichello wins at Campo Grande

Rubens Barrichello wins at Campo Grande

Photo by: Duda Bairros

Camilo won a thrilling Race 1 after resisting Julio Campos’s attack. Cacá Bueno finished third.

“I am so happy,” said Camilo. “Having a win after the Santa Cruz do Sul weekend was very positive. We leave Campo Grande as the highest scorers of the weekend, the goal is fulfilled, we deduct points from [points leader Daniel] Serra.”

Ricardo Maurício and Gabriel Casagrande completed the Race 2 podium, with Serra – who still leads the championship – in fifth.

The next round will be the 'Million Race' on August 25 at Interlagos.

Championship standings
1 Serra 190
2 Mauricio 175
3 Campos 169
4 Barrichello 168
5 Camilo 166

Next article
Campo Grande Stock Car: Camilo on pole, big names struggle

Previous article

Campo Grande Stock Car: Camilo on pole, big names struggle
Load comments

About this article

Series Stock Car Brasil
Event Campo Grande
Drivers Rubens Barrichello
Author Carlos Costa

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest news

Campo Grande Stock Car: Barrichello wins from 14th on the grid
SCbr

Campo Grande Stock Car: Barrichello wins from 14th on the grid

Campo Grande Stock Car: Camilo on pole, big names struggle
SCbr

Campo Grande Stock Car: Camilo on pole, big names struggle

Santa Cruz do Sul Stock Car: Piquet and Barrichello star
SCbr

Santa Cruz do Sul Stock Car: Piquet and Barrichello star

Londrina Brazilian Stock Car: Camilo and Mauricio dominate
SCbr

Londrina Brazilian Stock Car: Camilo and Mauricio dominate

Goiania Brazilian Stock Car: Zonta and Barrichello score wins
SCbr

Goiania Brazilian Stock Car: Zonta and Barrichello score wins

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.