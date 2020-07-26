Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Stock Car Brasil / Goiânia I / Race report

Ex-F1 racer Zonta reveals he “almost lost my father” in pandemic

shares
comments
Ex-F1 racer Zonta reveals he “almost lost my father” in pandemic
By:
Jul 26, 2020, 8:56 PM

Former Formula 1 racers Ricardo Zonta and Rubens Barrichello won the opening rounds of the Brazilian Stock Car series at Goiânia, with Zonta then revealing he almost lost his father to Covid-19.

After four months of delay due to the pandemic, Zonta dominated race one in the new Toyota car, ahead of Allam Khodair and Ricardo Maurício.

After the victory, Zonta relived his family’s drama: “This victory means a lot to me,” he told the SporTV channel. “New team, new car, the arrival of Toyota. But it was even more important on the emotional side.

“There are many difficulties that everyone is going through. I am very close to my family. Several people lost close relatives at this time due Covid-19. And I almost lost my father. I am not going to cry here, because I already cried in the car.

“I dedicate this victory for people who are experiencing difficulties with this problem worldwide. I am very happy for the victory, for my family that is at home and for my father. I dedicate it to my whole family.”

In the second race, Barrichello led a 1-2 result for Team Full Time, ahead of Nelson Piquet Jr. Zonta’s teammate Bruno Baptista completed the podium.

UPDATE: After reviewing video images, stewards decided to penalize Maurício 20 seconds for illegal overtaking of Thiago Camilo when leaving the pitlane. He fell to 13th place in Race 2, so Barrichello is now the points leader.
 
Brazilian Stock Car Standings after Goiânia
1 Rubens Barrichello – 38
2 Daniel Serra – 34
3 Thiago Camilo – 31
4 Ricardo Zonta – 30
5 Ricardo Mauricio – 30
Rubens Barrichello and Ricardo Zonta

Rubens Barrichello and Ricardo Zonta

Photo by: Duda Bairros

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

Previous article

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil
Load comments

About this article

Series Stock Car Brasil
Event Goiânia I
Author Erick Gabriel

Trending Today

Portland IndyCar race canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
1h

Portland IndyCar race canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

Why Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Why Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future

Oliveira disputes Binder’s account of Turn 1 KTM clash at Jerez
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Oliveira disputes Binder’s account of Turn 1 KTM clash at Jerez

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results
MotoGP MotoGP / Results

2020 MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

Angry Brazilian GP promoter hits out at F1 over 2020 cancellation
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Angry Brazilian GP promoter hits out at F1 over 2020 cancellation

Latest news

Ex-F1 racer Zonta reveals he “almost lost my father” in pandemic
SCbr Stock Car Brasil / Race report
1h

Ex-F1 racer Zonta reveals he “almost lost my father” in pandemic

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil
SCbr Stock Car Brasil / Breaking news

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

Porsche star Vanthoor to partner Zonta in ‘Guest Race’
SCbr Stock Car Brasil / Breaking news

Porsche star Vanthoor to partner Zonta in ‘Guest Race’

Daniel Serra wins third Stock Car Brazil title at Interlagos
SCbr Stock Car Brasil / Race report

Daniel Serra wins third Stock Car Brazil title at Interlagos

Trending

1
IndyCar

Portland IndyCar race canceled, Mid-Ohio becomes double-header

1h
2
MotoGP

Why Spanish GP result made Rossi “worried” about MotoGP future

2h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: We're not responsible for 2020 "predictability"

4
MotoGP

Rossi had to overcome Yamaha “politics” to regain form

5
Formula 1

Triple-header races can't be new F1 standard, warns Seidl

Latest news

Ex-F1 racer Zonta reveals he “almost lost my father” in pandemic
SCbr

Ex-F1 racer Zonta reveals he “almost lost my father” in pandemic

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil
SCbr

Bia Figueiredo linked with embezzlement case in Brazil

Porsche star Vanthoor to partner Zonta in ‘Guest Race’
SCbr

Porsche star Vanthoor to partner Zonta in ‘Guest Race’

Daniel Serra wins third Stock Car Brazil title at Interlagos
SCbr

Daniel Serra wins third Stock Car Brazil title at Interlagos

Goiania Stock Car: Mauricio stripped of win over brake light
SCbr

Goiania Stock Car: Mauricio stripped of win over brake light

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.