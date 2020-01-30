Top events
Stock Car Brasil / Breaking news

Porsche star Vanthoor to partner Zonta in ‘Guest Race’

shares
comments
Porsche star Vanthoor to partner Zonta in ‘Guest Race’
By:
Jan 30, 2020, 8:03 PM

Porsche GT star Laurens Vanthoor will again partner ex-Formula 1 racer Ricardo Zonta in the Brazilian Stock Car Guest Race in Goiania on March 29.

The 2020 Stock Car season kicks off next month with this special event, and this will be the third time that Zonta and Vanthoor have partnered each other. They previously finished in fifth place in 2016 and came in fourth in 2018.

Zonta will race a Toyota in Brazilian Stock Cars for the first time this season.

“The time has come to announce my partner,” said Zonta. “Once again, I will share Toyota Shell #10 with Vanthoor. We were always very competitive when we shared the car and the idea is to repeat the good performance and fight for the victory.

“I am very happy to make my debut for Toyota, a brand that is part of my history in F1, for the new team and with a talented partner like him.”

Vanthoor, who finished on the podium of the Rolex 24 at Daytona last weekend, added: “I am very happy and proud to race in the Stock Car again with Shell. It will be my fourth time with the team and again with Ricardo Zonta. I hope we will fight to the victory.”

Daniel Serra wins third Stock Car Brazil title at Interlagos

Daniel Serra wins third Stock Car Brazil title at Interlagos
Stock Car Brasil
Erick Gabriel

