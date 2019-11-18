Massa: Rocha died “a hero” for trying to save young child’s life

Rocha passed away on Sunday morning due to severe burns and smoke inhalation after the plane he was on crashed while attempting to land. It is believed that he suffered these injuries by going back aboard the burning plane to attempt to save other passengers, including six-year-old Eduardo Brandao.

Of the 10 people on board the plane, three have now died, and the young boy is among four others fighting for their lives in hospital.

Massa wrote: “Rest in peace, Tukinha. I am very sad about the loss of a brother like you and other people who were together in this tragic accident. You were a hero in coming back to save the life of a child who was on the plane. May God receive you with open arms. From the bottom of my heart lots of strength for your relatives, for those who are hurt and all who are suffering. Rest in Peace, little bro.”