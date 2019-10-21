Top events
Cascavel Stock Car: Fraga and Abreu win, Barrichello on podium
By:
, Repórter
Oct 21, 2019, 12:15 AM

Felipe Fraga and Atila Abreu were the winners of the latest round of the Brazilian Stock Car Championship held in the southern city of Cascavel, and both races featured a lot of overtaking at the front end of the grid.

In the first race, Fraga started from the second position and passed Gabriel Casagrande with pit strategy to win for the second time in this year’s series. “With six laps to the pit stop window, the Safety Car came out and we had to change everything,” he said. “I was lucky to save more tires than Casagrande. I think the race was won there.”

Caca Bueno, five-time champion in Brazilian Stock Cars, completed the podium. Le Mans star Daniel Serra finished fourth and got good points in the fight for his third consecutive title. Felipe Lapenna was fifth, ahead of Barrichello.

In the second race, Barrichello was able to push more consistently and finished in third place, despite having problems with his radio. The former Ferrari F1 star couldn’t talk to the team properly, but managed to get his job done.

“It was exhausting because I had a problem with the radio and only listened to Maumau [team principal] from time to time,” he said. “It was a very difficult race. I'm very tired. But it was worth it. I am happy because we recovered so many points, which was our goal.”

The winner was Abreu, who passed poleman Rafael Suzuki, on his way to victory. Thiago Camilo finished second, ahead of Barrichello.

Julio Campos finished fourth with Ricardo Mauricio fifth, the latter gaining points that put him level with Eurofarma teammate Serra in the championship.

POINTS

1 Ricardo Maurício - 264
2 Daniel Serra - 264
3 Thiago Camilo - 248
4 Rubens Barrichello - 239
5 Felipe Fraga – 224
6 Júlio Campos - 223
7 Gabriel Casagrande - 190 
8 Cacá Bueno - 181
9 Max Wilson - 133
10 Bruno Baptista - 126

