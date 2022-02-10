Watch Brazil’s Stock Car Pro Series live on Motorsport.tv in 2022

Listen to this article

The Stock Car Pro Series was broadcast on TV outside of Brazil for the first time in 2021, using the Motorsport.tv streaming platform.

The success of the initiative motivated a second consecutive season over coverage in 2022, starting with the Doubles Race, the first round of the championship in Interlagos.

Following the event at the world-famous Brazilian Grand Prix venue, the remaining 11 rounds will be available with Portuguese commentary, for domestic fans, and in English and Russian. In addition, Motorsport.tv will feature exclusive interviews of the high-profile Stock Car Pro Series drivers, who will tell you about the tracks and comment on how they performed on each weekend.

Stock Car Pro Series is one of more than 120 series that are available on the Motorsport.tv platform, which is packed with more than 1,000 live streams per year, as well as its extensive collection of video content on-demand.

Felipe Motta, editorial director of the Brazilian edition of Motorsport.com said: “Having Stock Car on the ‘menu’ of events at Motorsport.tv is a great victory for all parties involved: series, drivers, teams and, of course, Motorsport.com. The success of the first year was very great and in this second year we will expand our coverage even more.”

Fernando Julianelli, CEO of Vicar, the Stock Car promoter added: “The international visibility that Motorsport.tv has given us is really a very interesting differential. No national category, and very few sports, have such coverage of all their events.

“Our races are broadcast in more than 80 countries and only that detail already says a lot about the diffusion that Stock Car has achieved abroad with the help of Motorsport.tv. It is an important renewal not only for Stock Car, but also for our motorsport as a whole.”