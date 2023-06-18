Subscribe
Previous / Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos
Stock Car Pro Series / Cascavel Race report

Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Barrichello win at Cascavel

Daniel Serra and Eduardo Barrichello won the races in the fourth round of the Brazilian Stock Car Pro Series at Cascavel, which returned to the schedule with a new track surface.

Erick Gabriel
By:
Stock Car em Cascavel

Between the winners, there were two very different stories, but with interesting peculiarities.

Serra, the three-time series champion who raced in the Le Mans 24 Hours the week before, won again after overtaking Felipe Fraga in the final laps. The podium was completed by another former Stock Car Pro Series champion, Gabriel Casagrande.

In Race 2, Dudu Barrichello got his first victory in the series, benefiting from a more efficient pit stop strategy than his rivals. Rubens Barrichello's son had endured a very difficult month as, in the previous round at Taruma, he crashed very hard during free practice and couldn't race because the damage to his car was too big.

In addition, he had to have surgery two weeks ago to remove four kidney stones, so his participation in doubt for Cascavel.

“I'm very happy with the win,” said Barrichello. “It was a very complicated month for me, I didn't know if I would be able to race and I felt very grateful to be here.”

Series legend Caca Bueno finished in second place, with Rafael Suzuki in third place.

The next Stock Car round will be at Interlagos on 9 July.

Here is how the championship table looks after four rounds:

Pos. Driver Points
1 Gabriel Casagrande 135
2 Thiago Camilo 131
3 Cesar Ramos 115
4 Daniel Serra 102
5 Ricardo Maurício 86
6 Felipe Fraga 86
7 Rubens Barrichello 83
8 Bruno Baptista 81
9 Guilherme Salas 81
10 Rafael Suzuki 78

Watch what happened at Cascavel

shares
comments

Related video

Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande and Mauricio win at Interlagos
Erick Gabriel More from
Erick Gabriel
Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Formula 1

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania

Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania

Stock Car Pro Series
Goiânia

Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania Stock Car Pro Series: Serra and Camilo triumph at Goiania

NASCAR launches new international division in Brazil

NASCAR launches new international division in Brazil

NASCAR

NASCAR launches new international division in Brazil NASCAR launches new international division in Brazil

Latest news

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Nashville

NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024 Josh Berry to replace Harvick at Stewart-Haas NASCAR Cup team in 2024

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

HCRC Hillclimb

Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak Dumas to drive 1,400HP electric Ford SuperVan 4.2 at Pikes Peak

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP

Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1 Horner admits he felt Red Bull’s first win was already job done in F1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe