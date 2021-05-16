Stock Car Pro Series: Casagrande, da Costa win wild races
Gabriel Casagrande and Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa won the Stock Car Pro Series races at the second round at Interlagos on Sunday.
In Race 1, Casagrande managed to turn the pole position he won on Saturday into victory, despite being pressured by Allam Khodair – who finished in second place – at the start of the race. Bruno Baptista was third.
An accident at the start of the race took out Rubens Barrichello, who was involved in a collision with Caca Bueno and Marcos Gomes. The former Ferrari and Brawn GP F1 driver retired and was unable to take part in Race 2.
Gaetano di Mauro accident at Interlagos
Photo by: Motorsport.tv
Da Costa, who replaced Ricardo Mauricio this weekend after he returned at Covid-19 positive test, won the race from second position on the grid.
Read Also:
The race was marked by a big accident for Gaetano di Mauro. Before the start of the last lap, di Mauro placed himself between Daniel Serra and Guilherme Salas as they battled for second position.
After being sandwiched between them, di Mauro's car took off and hit the wall at the beginning of the start/finish straight. He climbed out of the wreckage and was quickly tended to by medics.
Gaetano di Mauro accident aftermath
Photo by: Duda Bairros
Serra and Salas completed the podium, while Felipe Massa finished seventh, achieving his best result in the series.
The next round of the Stock Car Pro Series will take place in Mogi-Guaçu, on June 19th and 20th.
RESULTS
Race 1
|
Pos
|
Num
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Car
|
1
|
83
|
Gabriel Casagrande
|
AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
|
Cruze
|
2
|
18
|
Allam Khodair
|
Blau Motorsport
|
Cruze
|
3
|
44
|
Bruno Baptista
|
RCM Motorsport
|
Corolla
|
4
|
30
|
Cesar Ramos
|
Ipiranga Racing
|
Corolla
|
5
|
51
|
Átila Abreu
|
Shell V-Power
|
Cruze
|
6
|
70
|
Diego Nunes
|
Blau Motorsport
|
Cruze
|
7
|
5
|
Denis Navarro
|
Cavaleiro Sports
|
Cruze
|
8
|
43
|
Pedro Cardoso
|
KTF Racing
|
Cruze
|
9
|
13
|
Félix da Costa
|
Eurofarma-RC
|
Cruze
|
10
|
28
|
Galid Osman
|
Shell V-Power
|
Cruze
|
11
|
21
|
Thiago Camilo
|
Ipiranga Racing
|
Corolla
|
12
|
8
|
Rafael Suzuki
|
Full Time Bassani
|
Corolla
|
13
|
16
|
Christian Hahn
|
Blau Motorsport II
|
Cruze
|
14
|
9
|
Guga Lima
|
AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
|
Cruze
|
15
|
91
|
Felipe Massa
|
Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
|
Cruze
|
16
|
10
|
Ricardo Zonta
|
RCM Motorsport
|
Corolla
|
17
|
4
|
Julio Campos
|
Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
|
Cruze
|
18
|
73
|
Sergio Jimenez
|
MX Piquet Sports
|
Corolla
|
19
|
117
|
Matias Rossi
|
Full Time Sports
|
Corolla
|
20
|
110
|
Felipe Lapenna
|
Hot Car Competições
|
Cruze
|
21
|
48
|
Tony Kanaan
|
Full Time Bassani
|
Corolla
|
22
|
88
|
Beto Monteiro
|
Crown Racing
|
Cruze
|
23
|
86
|
Gustavo Frigotto
|
RKL Competições
|
Cruze
|
24
|
29
|
Daniel Serra
|
Eurofarma-RC
|
Cruze
|
25
|
54
|
Tuca Antoniazi
|
Hot Car Competições
|
Cruze
|
26
|
85
|
Guilherme Salas
|
KTF Sports
|
Cruze
|
27
|
11
|
Gaetano di Mauro
|
KTF Racing
|
Cruze
|
28
|
33
|
Nelson Piquet Jr
|
MX Piquet Sports
|
Corolla
|
29
|
12
|
Lucas Foresti
|
KTF Sports
|
Cruze
|
30
|
0
|
Cacá Bueno
|
Crown Racing
|
Cruze
|
31
|
80
|
Marcos Gomes
|
Cavaleiro Sports
|
Cruze
|
32
|
111
|
Rubens Barrichello
|
Full Time Sports
|
Corolla
RACE 2
|
Pos.
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Car
|
1
|
13
|
Félix da Costa
|
Eurofarma-RC
|
Cruze
|
2
|
29
|
Daniel Serra
|
Eurofarma-RC
|
Cruze
|
3
|
85
|
Guilherme Salas
|
KTF Sports
|
Cruze
|
4
|
10
|
Ricardo Zonta
|
RCM Motorsport
|
Corolla
|
5
|
0
|
Cacá Bueno
|
Crown Racing
|
Cruze
|
6
|
51
|
Átila Abreu
|
Shell V-Power
|
Cruze
|
7
|
91
|
Felipe Massa
|
Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
|
Cruze
|
8
|
5
|
Denis Navarro
|
Cavaleiro Sports
|
Cruze
|
9
|
28
|
Galid Osman
|
Shell V-Power
|
Cruze
|
10
|
44
|
Bruno Baptista
|
RCM Motorsport
|
Corolla
|
11
|
30
|
Cesar Ramos
|
Ipiranga Racing
|
Corolla
|
12
|
48
|
Tony Kanaan
|
Full Time Bassani
|
Corolla
|
13
|
33
|
Nelson Piquet Jr
|
MX Piquet Sports
|
Corolla
|
14
|
70
|
Diego Nunes
|
Blau Motorsport
|
Cruze
|
15
|
8
|
Rafael Suzuki
|
Full Time Bassani
|
Corolla
|
16
|
21
|
Thiago Camilo
|
Ipiranga Racing
|
Corolla
|
17
|
4
|
Julio Campos
|
Lubrax Podium Stock Car Team
|
Cruze
|
18
|
18
|
Allam Khodair
|
Blau Motorsport
|
Cruze
|
19
|
88
|
Beto Monteiro
|
Crown Racing
|
Cruze
|
20
|
54
|
Tuca Antoniazi
|
Hot Car Competições
|
Cruze
|
21
|
117
|
Matias Rossi
|
Full Time Sports
|
Corolla
|
22
|
11
|
Gaetano di Mauro
|
KTF Racing
|
Cruze
|
23
|
83
|
Gabriel Casagrande
|
AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
|
Cruze
|
24
|
86
|
Gustavo Frigotto
|
RKL Competições
|
Cruze
|
25
|
43
|
Pedro Cardoso
|
KTF Racing
|
Cruze
|
26
|
12
|
Lucas Foresti
|
KTF Sports
|
Cruze
|
27
|
110
|
Felipe Lapenna
|
Hot Car Competições
|
Cruze
|
28
|
16
|
Christian Hahn
|
Blau Motorsport II
|
Cruze
|
29
|
73
|
Sergio Jimenez
|
MX Piquet Sports
|
Corolla
|
30
|
9
|
Guga Lima
|
AMattheis Vogel Motorsport
|
Cruze
|
31
|
80
|
Marcos Gomes
|
Cavaleiro Sports
|
Cruze
|
32
|
111
|
Rubens Barrichello
|
Full Time Sports
|
Corolla