Stock Car Pro Series: Barrichello and Zonta star at Velocitta

In race one, Rubens Barrichello started from pole position and led from start to finish without any major difficulties. Diego Nunes finished in second place, followed by Gabriel Casagrande.

In the second race, Ricardo Zonta, who started on pole for finishing the first race in 10th, also dominated and won. The former Toyota F1 driver had already finished Saturday's two races in second position.

Barrichello also starred and finished in second place, making him the big winner on the day. Cesar Ramos completed a podium that was all-Toyota.

Daniel Serra, who was fourth in Race 1 and sixth in Race 2, left Velocitta still leading the championship, with 131 points. Casagrande is in second place with 116, while Zonta is now third, with 113. Barrichello moved up to sixth place with 97.

Barrichello said: “I scored 50 points, plus poles, so I'm really happy. When we reach the top six, we go back to carrying weight (ballast), according to the rules. And what a joy to be carrying weight again. Because we want to fight for this championship.”

Zonta added: “We scored good points here. I am very happy. The team, strategy and pit stop were really good. And we're going to fight for the championship, which is the goal.

“I started poorly in the first race. I positioned myself on the outside, then I picked up dirt, lost about six positions on the first lap. A pity, as the car was well set up. And as it's difficult to pass here with the push-to-pass button, I had nothing to do. The cars in front are pretty fast too. So we changed our strategy, thinking about the second race, and we won.”

The Stock Car Pro Series will return on July 11th at Cascavel.

Results: Race 1

1 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla)

2 Diego Nunes (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) +2.482

3 Gabriel Casagrande (AMattheis Vogel Motorsport/Cruze) +4.094

4 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) +5.135

5 Ricardo Mauricio (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) +13.058

6 Matias Rossi (Full Time Sports/Corolla) +15.765

7 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) +18.693

8 Marcos Gomes (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze) +20.823

9 Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cruze) +26.263

10 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla) +26.814

Results: Race 2

1 Ricardo Zonta (RCM Motorsport/Corolla)

2 Rubens Barrichello (Full Time Sports/Corolla) +4.189

3 Cesar Ramos (Ipiranga Racing/Corolla) +5.399

4 Gaetano di Mauro (KTF Racing/Cruze) +7.436

5 Denis Navarro (Cavaleiro Sports/Cruze) +7.680

6 Daniel Serra (Eurofarma-RC/Cruze) +9.911

7 Guilherme Salas (KTF Sports/Cruze) +11.136

8 Allam Khodair (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) +13.624

9 Diego Nunes (Blau Motorsport/Cruze) +14.183

10 Matias Rossi (Full Time Sports/Corolla) +16.719

Championship standings

1 - Daniel Serra, 131

2 - Gabriel Casagrande, 116

3 - Ricardo Zonta, 113

4 - Cesar Ramos, 112

5 - Diego Nunes, 106

6 - Rubens Barrichello, 97

7 - Denis Navarro, 96

8 - Atila Abreu, 88

9 - Guilherme Salas, 87

10 - Bruno Baptista, 86