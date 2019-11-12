Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
STC2000 / Breaking news

Alonso tests STC2000 series car in Buenos Aires

shares
comments
Slider
List

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000
1/7

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000
2/7

Photo by: Federico Faturos

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000
3/7

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Fernando Alonso, Matias Rossi, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000

Fernando Alonso, Matias Rossi, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000
4/7

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000
5/7

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000

Fernando Alonso, Toyota Corolla Súper TC2000
6/7

Photo by: Federico Faturos

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso
7/7

Photo by: Toyota Racing

By:
Nov 12, 2019, 1:53 PM

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso tested the works Toyota Corolla that races in Argentina's Super TC2000, the country's main racing series.

Alonso, who will compete with the Japanese manufacturer in the Dakar Rally next year, tested the 380bhp touring car at the Buenos Aires circuit.

He drove the car of four-time STC2000 Matias Rossi, a factory driver for Toyota and the current leader of the championship.

Rossi helped Alonso in his adaptation to the Corolla during the day.

Read Also:

The Spaniard spent the entire afternoon driving the car as part of the Toyota Gazoo Day, co-driving several guests of the Japanese manufacturer.

He then went for a solo run with new tyres to measure himself against the laptimes from last weekend's 200 Kilometers of Buenos Aires, showing a pace that would had made him a frontrunner in the event.

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series STC2000
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Author Federico Faturos

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Why Truex raced Phoenix with 'half a team' and an 'old car'

2
Formula 1

Leclerc to take Brazil grid penalty for new Ferrari engine

3h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes likely to stay in F1 after 2021, but "not a given"

4
Formula 1

Are F1 2021's targets for downforce in dirty air achievable?

20m
5
Formula 1

Albon to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2020

Latest news

Alonso tests STC2000 series car in Buenos Aires
ST2K

Alonso tests STC2000 series car in Buenos Aires

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.