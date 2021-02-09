Top events
Sports Cars / Breaking news

American F3 ace Logan Sargeant eyes sportscar switch

American F3 ace Logan Sargeant eyes sportscar switch
By:

FIA Formula 3 Championship star Logan Sargeant is weighing up a switch to sports-prototype or GT racing because he is short of budget to continue in open-wheel racing.

Sargeant lost out on the FIA F3 title on the very last day of the season last year in a dramatic finale at Mugello, and fell to third in the points as Prema Racing team-mate Oscar Piastri was crowned champion and Theo Pourchaire snatched the runner-up spot.  

The 20-year-old American then took part in the post-season FIA Formula 2 test in Bahrain with Campos Racing, but it has been apparent for some time that his options were running out in that category. Now Sargeant could be forced to park his Formula 1 dream and look towards a professional career elsewhere.

He has been looked after by Infinity Sports Management throughout his car racing career, which has included third place in British F4 in 2017 with Carlin, fourth in the 2018 Formula Renault Eurocup with R-ace GP, and a tough rookie FIA F3 season with Carlin that ended on a high with third position in the 2019 Macau Grand Prix.

Infinity’s Harry Soden told Motorsport.com: “It’s purely budget. Everyone assumes that Logan is well-funded and that we’ve just been sitting here waiting to announce an F2 deal.

“But all the seats at the top teams are gone, and his father’s financial situation has changed due to COVID, so he just doesn’t have that budget to put in anymore.”  

As such, Sargeant, who is currently in Florida, is looking for opportunities in endurance racing on both sides of the Atlantic.  

“He’s just waiting for the right opportunity to come up – he’s there and ready,” said Soden, who also counts Mazda IMSA SportsCar ace Harry Tincknell among his clients. “Maybe he could make a career out of it – with the new prototype regulations coming in and looking quite big, he could be an attribute to any team.”  

Although his older brother Dalton has competed in NASCAR and ARCA stock cars, Sargeant has never raced a car with a roof.

Of his 2020 Prema F3 team-mates, Renault F1-supported Piastri graduates to F2 with the same team, while fourth-placed Frederik Vesti has defected to ART Grand Prix for a second season of F3, and is now a Mercedes F1 protege.

Series FIA F2 , FIA F3 , GT , IMSA , Sports Cars
Author Marcus Simmons
Author Marcus Simmons

