Road racing Isle of Man TT Breaking news

William Dunlop: I’m fit for Isle of Man TT despite big crash

William Dunlop, Yamaha
23/05/2018 08:20

Leading motorbike road racer William Dunlop has declared himself fit for the upcoming Isle of Man TT, just days after a heavy crash forced him out of the North West 200.

Dunlop, 32, suffered severe bruising to his back when he high-sided his Yamaha R1 during last Thursday’s Superstock race at the famed ‘triangle’ circuit between the Northern Irish towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine.

Fortunately, he broke no bones in the high-speed crash.

“I'm not too bad – breathing was difficult for me for a while but I've had a bit of physio,” Dunlop told BBC Sport. “I'll go out and practice on Saturday and hopefully there'll be no problem.

“The Superbike should be good. We have made big steps forward with it and I was disappointed I didn't have the chance to race it at the North West.”

William, son of the late Robert Dunlop and nephew of Joey, has yet to win a TT event. He plans to take part in Superbike, Supersport and Superstock classes.

