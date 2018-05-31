Kneen's father gives Tyco team blessing to continue

The father of the late Dan Kneen, Richard, has given his blessing to the Tyco BMW team to continue racing at this year's Isle of Man TT race following his son's tragic death on Wednesday.

Kneen, who was retained by the Tyco BMW squad for this year after impressing as Ian Hutchinson's injury replacement at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2017, lost his life in a crash at Churchtown during Wednesday evening's Superbike/Superstock/ Supersport session.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Dan's father Richard thanked the racing community for their support, and said the Tyco team has his “full backing” to “crack on”.

“Hello everyone, thank you for your support at this sad time,” the statement began.

“Dan lived for his racing and wild horse wouldn't of torn him away from it. I was happy for him, he was in his element and loving it.

“My thoughts are for Leanne and my other son Ryan and our whole family. Dan would want us to be strong and for the Tyco team to crack on, they have my full backing.

“Let's think of the happy times with Dan and smile when you think if him. Thanks to the marshals and medics and everyone involved.

“Thinking of Steve Mercer as well. Best wishes for all the other TT competitors. The TT show will go one [sic]. R.I.P my son Daniel Richard Keen, from Dad.”

The Tyco BMW team, who is fielding 15-time TT winner Michael Dunlop in the Superbike class, is yet to comment on its participation for the remainder of the 2018 event.

Following Kneen's incident, Jackson Racing's Mercer was involved in an accident with a course car on his way back to the grandstand.

He was taken to Nobles hospital before being flown off the island to continue his treatment for “serious injuries” at hospital in Liverpool, his team and his wife Caroline confirmed in separate statements.

