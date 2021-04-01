Isle of Man TT 2022: Dates confirmed and tickets on sale

Following the first time two consecutive editions of the Isle of Man TT have been cancelled since the Second World War, dates have been confirmed for the 2022 race.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak in March, with this year’s planned event following suit late last year. But organisers are ploughing ahead with plans for next year’s races, which will be held between 29th May and 11th June 2022.

Qualifying will be held across six days between Sunday 29th May and Friday 3rd June, with racing getting underway on Saturday 4th June and culminating on the fourth race on Friday 10th June.

The annual event attracts over 46,000 to the Isle of Man a year across the two weeks of competition. While many racegoers will have rolled over sought-after accommodation and hotel bookings from previous years, accommodation and transport packages are now available to book through Motorsport Tickets. Ferry crossings from Liverpool during the race weeks are now available to book, with flights expected to become available shortly.

There will be a new format to the event for 2022, as was planned for 2020. Qualifying will take place in the afternoon on Sunday 29th May and Friday 3rd June, with evening sessions taking place on the remaining qualifying days.

Eight races have been announced in the provisional schedule, across five classes: Superbike (including the main Senior TT), Sidecar, Supersport, Superstock, Lightweight

Isle of Man TT 2022 Provisional Schedule

Date Race Saturday 4th June Superbike TT Race

Sidecar TT Race 1 Monday 6th June Supersport TT Race 1

Superstock TT Race Wednesday 8th June Lightweight TT Race

Supersport TT Race 2 Friday 10th June Sidecar TT Race 2

Senior TT Race

Earlier this month, the popular Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix events were cancelled for 2021, with organisers focussing on the running of the 2022 TT races. Packages for the 2022 Isle of Man TT are now on sale with Motorsport Tickets.