Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Isle of Man TT races

Road racing Isle of Man TT Breaking news

Isle of Man TT: Practice cancelled due to major fire incident

0 shares
Isle of Man TT: Practice cancelled due to major fire incident
Get alerts
By: Lewis Duncan, Journalist
30/05/2018 06:38

Wednesday evening's practice for the 2018 Isle of Man TT races has been cancelled following an incident at Churchtown just 10 minutes into the opening session, which set fire to a tree.

Tonight's schedule included Superbike, Superstock, Supersport, Sidecars and a lap of running for the electric TT Zero bikes.

The first session, which was the Superbike/Superstock/Supersport practice, got underway at 18:19 local time, but was red-flagged at 18:30 due to an incident at the Churchtown section of track.

A resulting fire to a nearby tree from the incident forced a full-course red flag to allow the fire brigade onto circuit to attend to the blaze, while race officials dealt with the incident.

 

The riders began to make their way back to the paddock around 30 minutes after the stoppage, with the Clerk of the Course confirming at around 19:15 that all of tonight's running has been called off. No information on the Churchtown incident other than the resulting fire caused by it has been given, while another incident at Ballacrye was also mentioned.

Tuesday's running saw Silicone Engineering rider Dean Harrison dip into the 16-minute bracket on his Kawasaki Superbike with a lap of 16m57.728s at 133.462mph.

Harrison was once again set for a blistering opening gambit on his ZX-10R at the start of tonight's running as a he headed the field through the timing beams at Ramsey before the session was halted. 

Smiths Racing BMW's Peter Hickman led the Superstock timesheets ahead of Wednesday's running with a 17m19.882s lap at 130.619mph, while Michael Dunlop was top of the Supersport times on his MD Racing Honda with a 18m04.840s lap at 125.206mph.

Thursday's practice schedule is a packed one, with 55 minutes of Superbikes, Supersport, Superstock running opening up the evening, followed by a Supersport/Lightweight session, with Sidecars and a lap for the TT Zero machines rounding out the action.

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Road racing
Event Isle of Man TT
Article type Breaking news
Topic Isle of Man TT races
0 shares

Isle of Man TT races

Isle of Man TT: Harrison smashes 17-minute Superbike barrier News
Road racing

Isle of Man TT: Harrison smashes 17-minute Superbike barrier

Isle of Man TT: Harrison tops 131mph in Superbike qualifying News
Road racing

Isle of Man TT: Harrison tops 131mph in Superbike qualifying

Isle of Man TT: Harrison and Dunlop top first qualifying runs News
Road racing

Isle of Man TT: Harrison and Dunlop top first qualifying runs

Birchall brothers top Isle of Man TT sidecar entry News
Road racing

Birchall brothers top Isle of Man TT sidecar entry

Your one-stop shop for the Isle of Man TT races News
Road racing

Your one-stop shop for the Isle of Man TT races

Isle of Man TT 2018
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2018

Michael Dunlop 2016 Flashback
Road racing

Michael Dunlop 2016 Flashback

Isle of Man TT 2016 Flashback Ian Hutchinson
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2016 Flashback Ian Hutchinson

Isle of Man TT 2016 Flashback Supersport & TT Zero
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2016 Flashback Supersport & TT Zero

To the Road racing main page