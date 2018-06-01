Global
Isle of Man TT races

Road racing Isle of Man TT Qualifying report

Isle of Man TT: Dunlop leads drone-interrupted Superbike practice

By: Lewis Duncan, Journalist
01/06/2018 07:54

Michael Dunlop topped a fragmented final Superbike practice for the 2018 Isle of Man TT ahead of Tuesday pacesetter Dean Harrison.

Due to get underway at 1820, the combined Superbike/Superstock/Supersport session was delayed until 1855 due to part of the course needing to be cleaned following an earlier road traffic accident, with a drone illegally flying over Bray Hill also adding to the delay.

Laptimes were someway off of the best from Tuesday's running, as the riders were cautioned to take it easy over the mountain due to a lack of adhesion from the earlier clean-up operation.

Tyco BMW's Michael Dunlop set the initial Superbike with a lap of 17m06.429s at 132.331mph, with Harrison six seconds adrift on the timesheets in second on his Silicon Engineering Kawasaki.

Peter Hickman focused exclusively on his Superstock Smiths BMW on Friday, as he was happy with the work he did on his Superbike on Thursday, while his Trooper Beer Triumph Supersport bike developed a technical issue. 

He put in a 17m24.133s lap at 130.087mph on his first lap to lead the Superstock times ahead of Gulf BMW's David Johnson.

The session was brought to another brief halt at 1915 due to an incident at Hailwood Heights. The rider involved was reported as uninjured, but a substantial amount of oil had been dumped on the road.

Once back underway, Dunlop improved on his earlier standing start lap with a 132.659mph in 17m03.888s, and carried on for his first flying lap of the week.

The 15-time TT winner fired in a 17min01.391s lap at 132.983mph, while Harrison went second on his final tour with a 17m10.107s at 131.858mph.

JG Speedfit Kawasaki's James Hillier completed the top three by virtue of his second flying lap, with Johnson and Padgetts' Conor Cummins on his Honda Fireblade rounding out the top five.

Hickman only planned on doing two laps on his Superstock machine on Friday night, and cemented top spot in the class on his final attempt with a 130.829mph tour in 17m18.212s.

Johnson headed double TT winner Gary Johnson on the RAF Regulars and Reserves ZX-10R and Bathams BMW's Michael Rutter, with last year's Superstock race winner Ian Hutchinson completing the top five on his Honda. 

McAdoo Racing's James Cowton was the top runner in the Supersport class on his ZX-6R with a lap of 123.378mph in 18m20.911s. Gary Johnson and Adam McLean shadowed him on the timesheets.

