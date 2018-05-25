Global
Drone distraction threat “may halt races” at Isle of Man TT

By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
25/05/2018 02:01

The Isle of Man's Civil Aviation Administration has banned drones from being flown during the TT races, and says practice sessions and races could be halted if they are spotted in the air.

Drone operators will face large fines if they flout the 'no-fly zone', which will be imposed across the island’s famous mountain course throughout the TT races between May 26 and June 8.

Drone operation will be banned within 1000 metres of the route, whenever the roads are closed for the racing. Only authorised drones, such as the one operated in support of the police, are allowed to enter this airspace.

“Drones can pose a serious distraction to riders, and race marshals are informed to immediately report any drones to race control and the police which may result in the practice or race being halted,” said Civil Aviation Administration director Colin Gill. Breaching the rules could incur a fine of £2,500.

“The airspace above the TT course can get busy with emergency and filming activity by helicopters before, during and after racing or practising takes place,” he added.

“The Southern 100 course is also located within 3 miles distance of Isle of Man Airport within which drones should not be flown due to the dangers they could pose to an aircraft taking off or landing at the airport.”

