Road racing Isle of Man TT Breaking news

Isle of Man TT: Rider airlifted to hospital after course car collision

By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
30/05/2018 07:35

A rider in the Isle of Man TT has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a course car at the Ballacrye section.

The practice session – for Superbike/Superstock/Supersport machinery – was red flagged after 10 minutes. First reports were of a tree being set on fire at the Churchtown area, which required the fire brigade to enter the circuit.

Following this, another occurred involving a course car that was attending the initial incident on track. Ballacrye is at mile 17 on the TT's mountain course, with Churchtown a few miles down the track towards Ramsey.

The official Isle of Man TT account tweeted:

 
