Isle of Man TT 2024: Senior TT race day hit with lengthy rain delays

The final race day of the 2024 Isle of Man TT has been hit by lengthy schedule delays owing to rain and damp patches on the course.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Michael Dunlop, MD Racing Yamaha

With much of Tuesday, Wednesday and all of Friday lost to bad weather, organisers had been forced to alter Saturday’s Senior TT finale day timetable.

While originally only the six-lap Senior TT was meant to take place, three races are now due to take place owing to this week’s weather disruption.

Initially, action was due to get under way at 10:30am with a two-lap Supersport race, followed by a two-lap Supertwin contest at 1:30pm and a shortened four-lap Senior TT at 4:15pm.

However, over the course of the morning, organisers have issued several delays due to isolated showers and damp sections of the race track. At first, racing was delayed by an hour but will now get going now earlier than midday.

A revised timetable has not been issued, so it is unclear at this stage of all three races will still run on Saturday.

There are road closing contingencies for Sunday, but this is only for exceptional circumstances and at this stage appear unlikely to be utilised.

This because Sunday’s weather forecast looks uncertain, while the logistics of staging racing on 9 June would be difficult as many teams, riders and marshals are booked to leave the Isle of Man on Saturday evening.

The second Superstock race of the week was cancelled outright, having meant to run on Friday before the day’s action was cancelled.

Peter Hickman

Peter Hickman

Photo by: iomtt.com

Of the 10-race schedule, six have managed to be completed so far this week.

The opening Supersport race was won by Michael Dunlop, which put him equal on the all-time winners list at 26 victories, before he bettered that in the Supertwin outing to make it 27.

Peter Hickman won a dramatic Superbike TT after visor issues knocked Dunlop out of the lead, which marked the Englishman’s 14th career victory.

A thrilling Superstock race was won by Davey Todd, who beat Hickman in a tense battle to score his first TT victory.

And in the Sidecar class, Ryan and Callum Crowe swept to victory in both races for the three-wheelers.

