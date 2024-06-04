All Series
Road racing

Isle of Man TT 2024: Poor conditions force Tuesday racing to be cancelled

Tuesday’s Supertwin race at the 2024 Isle of Man TT has been cancelled owing to poor conditions around the course.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Davey Todd Supertwin TT 2024

The Tuesday 4 June schedule at the 2024 TT was meant to see the opening Superstock and Supertwin races run.

But rain forced a heavy revision of the timetable, with the Superstock race being scrubbed and the Supertwin contest pushed back from 2pm to 7:40pm.

While the weather improved over the course of the day and the one-lap solo warm-up session was able to run, competitors advised the Clerk of the Course that conditions were not suitable for racing.

Therefore, Tuesday evening’s Supertwin contest has been cancelled.

A new timetable for the two races lost today has not been issued.

A statement from the TT read: Following consultation with competitors following the warm-up lap, riders have advised that conditions around the TT Course are not suitable for racing.

“The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that this evening’s race will not take place.

“A further updated will be issued shortly.”

Peter Hickman, FHO Racing BMW

Peter Hickman, FHO Racing BMW

Photo by: iomtt.com

Davey Todd told the TT+ live feed that there were too many damp patches for racing to be held safely.

Racing at the TT does not take place on a wet track, owing to the safety risks involved.

This is the second day of action at TT 2024 that has been lost to the weather, after last Tuesday’s practice was scrapped because of rain.

Wednesday’s third race day of TT 2024 is likely to be a busy one, with the second Supersport contest and the second Sidecar race set to be staged.

On top of this, the first Superstock race and the first Supertwin contests will need to be slotted in somewhere.

At present, Thursday is due to be a free day, with the original schedule for Friday the second Superstock and Supertwin races, while Saturday will see the Senior TT finale.

The organisers have road closure contingencies in place to fall back on to slot in races should any need to be rescheduled.

Crowe Sidecar TT 2024

Crowe Sidecar TT 2024

Photo by: Isle of Man TT

Three races have been held so far this week: the opening Supersport and Sidecar races, and the Superbike TT.

The former was won by Michael Dunlop, who equalled the all-time win record of 26 victories belonging to his late uncle Joey.

Hickman won the Superbike TT after Dunlop lost the lead to a visor issue, while Ryan and Callum Crowe scored a maiden Sidecar victory last Saturday.

Lewis Duncan
