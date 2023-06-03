Isle of Man TT 2023: What are the lap records for all classes?

The Ulsterman did so by setting a new unofficial lap record of 135.531mph, though because it was posted in practice it doesn’t count on the official statistics.

The current outright lap record belongs to Peter Hickman, who posted a 135.452mph average lap speed in 2018.

Officially, there are nine lap records, though three of which won’t be beaten in 2023.

Here are the current lap records for each class at the Isle of Man TT.

What is the Superbike lap record?

The outright lap record at the Isle of Man TT is an average lap speed of 135.452mph set by Peter Hickman in the 2018 Senior TT. The total lap time for that record around the 37.75-mile TT course is 16m42.778s.

Hickman did this on a BMW S1000RR run by the Smiths Racing Team on his way to victory in the 2018 Senior TT finale.

Hickman actually set a new lap record twice in that 2018 Senior TT, posting a 134.456mph effort on lap four of the six-lap contest.

This lap was marginally quicker than the outright lap record Dean Harrison set during the week’s Superbike TT race, which was a 134.432mph on a Kawasaki. That took the record away from Michael Dunlop, who posted a 133.962mph in the 2016 Senior on a BMW Superbike.

Peter Hickman Photo by: Isle of Man TT

What is the Supersport lap record?

The fastest ever Supersport lap at the TT is 129.197mph, which belongs to Michael Dunlop, who set that on a 600cc Honda in 2018.

Dunlop’s 600cc lap is under one mph shy of what the outright best laps on Superbikes started to be in 2007, when TT legend John McGuinness posted the first ever 130mph effort.

What is the Superstock lap record?

The Superstock class has gotten closer and closer to the Superbikes in terms of performance over the years.

This is reflected in the lap record for the class, which stands at 134.403mph set by Peter Hickman on a Smiths Racing-prepared BMW S1000RR in 2018 on his way to one of three victories he scored in 2019.

What is the Supertwin lap record?

The most recent class to be added to the TT schedule, the Supertwins have been steadily getting quicker in recent years.

The current lap record for the class is a 122.750mph set by Michael Dunlop on a 650cc Paton back in 2018.

Dunlop posted an unofficial new lap record in practice for the Supertwins in 2023 at 123.474mph.

Ben and Tom Birchall, Sidecar Photo by: Isle of Man TT

What is the Sidecar lap record?

The Sidecar class has been edging ever closer to that fabled 120mph lap over the last few years, with the Birchall brothers leading that charge.

Ben and Tom Birchall have become the new kings of the Sidecar class at the TT, having won 12 times, and currently hold the lap record at 119.250mph – again, set in 2018.

During practice for the 2023 TT, the Birchalls bettered this with a 119.414mph lap.

Who is the fastest newcomer at the TT?

It is unlikely that the newcomers lap record will be broken in 2023, with that benchmark raised in 2022 by Glenn Irwin.

The Honda rider, whose TT debut was delayed two years by the COVID pandemic, stunned in the opening Superbike race of TT 2022 when he clocked a 129.85mph lap to become the fastest newcomer ever.

Irwin took that long-standing record away from Peter Hickman, who posted a 129.104mph lap in his debut year in 2014.

Despite a stellar TT debut in 2022, Irwin elected not to return in 2023.

Glenn Irwin, Honda Racing UK Photo by: Dave Kneen

Who is the fastest female at the TT?

Due to there being no female competitors in the solo classes at the TT in 2023, this lap record won’t be beaten this year.

This record still belongs to Jenny Tinmouth, who posted a 119.945mph lap in 2010 on a Honda CBR1000RR.

What is the electric lap record at the TT?

The fastest lap for an electric bike at the TT is an impressive 121.824mph lap set by Michael Rutter in 2018 on a Mugen.

From 2010 to 2019, the Zero TT for electric bikes featured on the bill, with the very first lap record for the class under 100mph.

The class was dropped for 2022 owing to a lack of entries, with organisers continuing to evaluate its future.