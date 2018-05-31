Isle of Man TT: Hickman tops Superbikes at 132.806mph

Peter Hickman headed Conor Cummins in the Superbike class in Thursday’s practice for the 2018 Isle of Man TT with his fastest ever lap of the 37.75-mile circuit.

Thursday's schedule was altered to copy that of Wednesday's cancelled running, with the combined Superbike/Superstock/Supersport session getting underway at 1820.

Tuesday Superbike pacesetter Dean Harrison – who became just the second ever rider to lap under 17 minutes at 16m57.728s at 133.462mph – lit up the timing screens through Glen Helen and Ballaugh on his first lap on Thursday.

However, the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider was reeled in and overhauled by Smiths BMW’s Hickman over the remainder of the lap, who went top with a 131.113mph lap at 17m15.962s.

Hickman carried on for a flying lap while Harrison pulled in to switch to his Superstock machine, and went on to better his standing start effort by over 10 seconds with a 17m02.757s at 132.806mph – his fastest ever lap of the TT circuit.

Harrison put his ZX-10R top of the Superstock times on his only lap on the bike with a 17m39.757s at 128.246mph, though this was beaten by Tuesday Superstock pacesetter Hickman around 25 minutes later with a 17m38.006s at 128.387mph.

Hickman remained unchallenged at the top of the Superbike times with his 132.806mph effort, while Manxman Conor Cummins guided his Padgetts Honda to a 17m15.470s at 131.175mph late on to go second quickest.

The Tyco BMW team was given the blessing of the father of its late rider Dan Kneen on Thursday to continue, and Michael Dunlop put his S1000RR third in the Superbike classification ahead of Harrison and David Johnson on his Gulf BMW.

Hickman was set to do the Superbike/Superstock double on Thursday evening, but a final lap of 17m31.283s at 129.202mph from Johnson put the Aussie top of the Superstock pile. Harrison completed the top three ahead of Dunlop and Honda's Ian Hutchinson.

In Supersport, Ivan Lintin snatched top spot from Prez Yamaha's Jamie Coward on his Devitt Racing Kawasaki with a lap of 18m22.304s at 123.222mph. Lee Johnston was third on his Padgetts Honda.

PWM rider Chris Petty had an incident at St Ninians and was taken to Nobles Hospital for further checks, though was reported as sitting up after the crash.

Duke has a whole host of Blu-ray, DVD and video downloads on offer of past Isle of Man TT races, and some mind-blowing onboard laps with the sport's fastest names.