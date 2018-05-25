How to save a massive moment in the IoM TT

Isle of Man TT star James Hillier has described his terrifying moment from the 2017 event in an exclusive clip from Motorsport Show.

The Kawasaki rider somehow held on to a huge tank-slapper through the Ballagarey section, which was caused by a rear suspension problem.

Hillier describes the fifth-gear moment – which lasted around three seconds – in great detail, and he gives an insight into how riders tackle the physical and mental challenged of the fearsome roads.

For more on the IoM TT visit Duke Video



Motorsport.com will be providing daily coverage from the TT for the first time this year, with reports, pictures and video footage keeping you up to date with all the big stories from the 2018 event, which begins this weekend.