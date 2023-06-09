Friday Isle of Man TT race schedule delayed due to tree surgery

Friday is the penultimate day of the 2023 programme at the TT, with the second Superstock and Supertwin race of the week taking place.

Racing was due to begin at 11:45am local time with the three-lap Superstock contest before the Supertwin class got away at 2pm.

However, the clerk of the course announced immediately after this morning’s warm-up lap that there would be a delay of 45 minutes to the schedule.

This is due to a loose branch being reported in a tree around the Greeba Castle section of the course, which needs to be cut down and then the remaining debris cleared from the circuit.

The Superstock race will take place at 12:30pm, with the Supertwin contest away at 2:45pm. Both races remain at three laps.

This marks the third time this week that racing has encountered a significant delay, with the opening day’s action disrupted by a serious road traffic accident and Tuesday interrupted by weather.

Friday could become another historic day at the TT as Michael Dunlop could match and then surpass his late uncle Joey Dunlop’s all-time record of 26 wins.

Michael Dunlop, Superstock Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

Dunlop notched up his 25th win on Wednesday in the Supersport race, which was his fourth victory of the week.

The only class he has not won in this week has been the Superstock, with Peter Hickman dominating Tuesday’s race on his FHO BMW.

Motorsport.com learned in the paddock that Hickman’s Superstock win came under threat of a protest by a rival team as the FHO rider was accused of using an illegal earpiece in his helmet.

No official protest was lodged as the earpiece claims proved to be incorrect.

The 2023 TT will conclude on Saturday with the blue riband Senior race across six laps, which is scheduled to begin at 12:45pm.

It is thought the outright lap record will be officially beaten in the Senior after Dunlop posted a 135.531mph during practice week on his Hawk Racing Honda.