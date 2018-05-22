Global
Isle of Man TT races

Road racing Isle of Man TT Breaking news

Daley Mathison gets late Supersport ride with Halsall Racing

Daley Mathison gets late Supersport ride with Halsall Racing
Daley Mathison
Daley Mathison
22/05/2018 01:43

The Movuno.com Halsall Racing team will have a presence at the 2018 Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy, after stepping in to offer road racer Daley Mathison a bike.

The Stockton-based rider will pilot the squad’s Yamaha R6 in the two Monster Energy Supersport TT races at this year’s event, after team owner Martin Halsall came forward to help Daley out.

Mathison’s season was left in doubt after he parted company with Jackson Racing last month, and he will now run his BMW Superbike and Superstock bikes himself. But he will also now line up on Halsall’s 600, which was initially purchased for William Dunlop last year. 

Teenager Joe Francis went on to race it in the British Supersport Championship last season, and after a crash at Cadwell Park the machine was rebuilt almost from scratch and has only been raced once.

Now, the Bolton-based entrepreneur has decided to let Mathison race it at this year’s TT.

“I’ve known Daley for a while and he’s a great lad,” said Halsall. “When I found out he was in a bit of a predicament with regards to the TT, I offered him our R6.

“I’ve always been a huge road racing fan and we’ve been keen to get involved for a few years, so it was the perfect opportunity for us.

“The bike was rebuilt from scratch with the best parts available and it’s just been sitting around unused. Bearing in mind we bought it for William to race on the roads last year, I think putting Daley on it now is perfect. We know he will give it everything he has and we’re looking forward to seeing how he gets on over the fortnight.”

Isle of Man TT races

