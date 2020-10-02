Top events
Previous
Other rally / Breaking news

Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show

shares
comments
Molly Taylor cast in reality TV show
By:

Rallying ace Molly Taylor will feature in a new fitness-based reality TV show called SAS Australia.

Taylor, who won the 2016 Australian Rally Championship, is part of a 17-strong cast of celebrities that will be put through their fitness paces on the show, with physical and psychological challenges inspired by Special Forces military training.

The likes of Olympic swimmer James Magnussen, Rugby star Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins, comedian Merrick Watts and cricket legend Mitchell Johnson are also part of the line-up, as well as convicted drug smuggler Schappelle Corby.

The show was filmed in Queenstown, New Zealand, and will hit Aussie screens on October 19 on the Seven network.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience, getting a glimpse of the SAS world and the challenges that they face,” said Taylor.

“It was certainly one of the toughest experiences of my life, but also the most rewarding too

“I like to think that I push myself out of my comfort zone, but that was on another level.

“The put you under immense physical stress, and then make you perform other tasks that test both your physical and mental limit. It’s pretty epic.”

The SAS appearance is an extension of Taylor's working relationship with Seven, after she was named as part of the TCR Australia/S5000 broadcast line-up earlier this year.

She's been made to wait to debut in the pit reporter role, though, the pandemic having thwarted attempts to get those categories racing so far this year.

Full SAS Australia cast

  • Ali Oetjen – Bachelorette
  • Arabella Del Busso – Glamour model
  • Candice Warner – Ironwoman
  • Eden Dally – Reality star
  • Erin McNaught – Miss Universe Australia
  • Firass Dirani – Actor
  • Jackson Warne – Poker player
  • James Magnussen – World champion swimmer
  • Merrick Watts – Comedian
  • Mitchell Johnson – Cricket legend
  • Molly Taylor – Rallying champion
  • Nick Cummins – Rugby Union player
  • Roxy Jacenko – PR queen
  • Sabrina Frederick – AFLW star
  • Schapelle Corby – Former Bali inmate
  • Shannan Ponton – Fitness professional
  • Shayna Jack – Swimming gold medallist
Australian Rally Championship locks in return

Previous article

Australian Rally Championship locks in return
About this article

Series Other rally , TCR Australia
Drivers Molly Taylor
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

