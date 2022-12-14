F1 race winner Kovalainen to make European rally switch for 2023
Formula 1 race winner Heikki Kovalainen will contest the Finnish Rally Championship next year after agreeing a deal to drive for a new team alongside Kimi Raikkonen’s nephew.
The former McLaren, Renault, Caterham and Lotus F1 driver switched to rallying full-time for 2022 following his retirement from SUPER GT, conquering the Japanese Rally Championship this season driving a Skoda Fabia Rally2 alongside long-time co-driver Sae Kitagawa.
Following his success in Japan’s national series, the Finn made his World Rally Championship debut at the season-ending Rally Japan in November, which resulted in the 41-year-old scoring a point on debut after finishing 10th overall and fourth in the WRC2 class.
Speaking to Motorsport.com after the event, Kovalainen expressed his desire to compete in a rally in Europe in the future.
Since then a deal has been put together and today it was announced that he will expand his rallying career by taking on the Finnish national championship, driving for the all-new Secto Labs team.
Kovalainen will once again pilot a Skoda Fabia Rally2, but will be joined by Finnish radio host and media personality Janni Hussi in the co-driver seat. Hussi made her co-driving debut last year competing in two national level events alongside 2021 Junior WRC champion Sami Pajari.
Due to a busy schedule, Hussi will sit out the Arctic Lapland Rally on 12-14 January, with Miikka Anttila, who called pacenotes for 18-time WRC rally winner and now Toyota WRC boss Jari-Matti Latvala, set to deputise.
Heikki Kovalainen has his sights set on Finland
Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images
"After the World Rally Championship in Japan [in mid-November], things moved forward quickly. We sat down with the team and quickly came to an agreement,” Kovalainen said when speaking about the three-year deal to Finnish media outlet Iltalehti.
"Participating in the Rally Championship series has been a big dream of mine for a long time. It's great that the dream is finally coming true."
Kovalainen will be joined at the Secto Labs team by Justus Raikkonen, the 17-year-old nephew of 2007 F1 champion Kimi. Raikkonen is set to pilot a Rally4 specification Peugeot 208 in the championship.
The teenager impressed on his WRC debut at Rally Finland this year, winning the Rally4 category by 24 minutes.
Latest news
Palou opens up on Ganassi IndyCar controversy, F1 ambitions
Alex Palou has talked candidly about his “tough season” in IndyCar, embroiled in a contractual dispute with Chip Ganassi Racing while trying to ensure his Formula 1 hopes come to fruition.
Pumpelly, Lally return to Magnus Racing for 2023 Rolex 24
The #44 Aston Martin Vantage of Magnus Racing will be piloted by team owner John Potter, Spencer Pumpelly and Andy Lally in the four endurance rounds of next year’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Winterbottom to race DeWalt Camaro in 2023
Mark Winterbottom will have a fresh look next season with DeWalt taking over from Irwin Tools as his major backer.
2023 McLaren Artura first drive: An uncommon combination
With 671 horsepower from an electrified twin-turbo V6, the Artura is no humdrum hybrid.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.