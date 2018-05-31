Electric rally car with female crew to compete in Australia

An electric rally car piloted by an all-female crew will tackle the Finke Desert Race in Australia next month.

Having made history as the first zero emissions car to compete at the Dakar in 2017, the electric racer – built by Spanish renewable energy company Acciona – has now been shipped down under for the gruelling Finke race in Central Australia.

The car will be driven by an all-female crew made up of 10-time Dakar starter Andrea Peterhansel and FIM Bajas TT world champion Emma Clair, the programme spearheaded by Acciona's Australian arm.

“The car’s participation in the Finke demonstrates the competitiveness of renewable energy,” said Acciona Energy Australia's managing director Brett Wickham.

“It’s a glimpse of the future of rallying – electric, green and tough.

“Unlike the other participants in the rally, which burn an average of 25 litres of fuel per 100 kilometres, Acciona 100 per cent EcoPowered is driven exclusively by clean energy and does not use a drop of fossil fuel.”

The brainchild of seasoned rally raid driver Ariel Jaton, the Acciona car pumps out 250kW from an electric motor powered by eight lithium batteries and a 100-watt solar panel.

It's not only competed on the Dakar, but also at Baja events in Italy and Morocco.

“We look forward to seeing how the first 100 per cent renewable car holds up competing at this year’s Finke Desert Race," said President of the Finke Desert Race committee Antony Yoffa.

“Being Australia’s toughest desert race, it’s not going to be easy. But we’re excited to welcome the innovation and potentially the future of rallying to Alice Springs."

The Finke kicks off June 8.