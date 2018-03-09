Global
PWC 2018 championship races

Date Event Track Live text
2018-03-09 to 03-11
2018-03-09
2018-03-10
2018-03-10
2018-03-10
2018-03-11
2018-03-11
2018-03-11
United States St. Pete
Friday practice
Saturday practice
Saturday race
Saturday post-race
Sunday race
Sunday post-race
Sunday pre-race
St. Petersburg Street Course
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
2018-03-23 to 03-25
United States Circuit of the Americas Circuit of the Americas
2018-04-13 to 04-15
United States Long Beach Streets of Long Beach
2018-04-27 to 04-29
United States VIR Virginia International Raceway
2018-05-18 to 05-20
Canada Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
2018-05-25 to 05-28
United States Lime Rock Lime Rock Park
2018-06-22 to 06-24
United States Road America Road America
2018-07-13 to 07-15
United States Portland Portland International Raceway
2018-08-10 to 08-12
United States Utah Utah Motorsports Campus
2018-08-31 to 09-02
United States Watkins Glen Watkins Glen International